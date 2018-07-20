Tournament of Knights to benefit CHAPS

SHERIDAN — The Tournament of Knights, set for July 28 at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds, will benefit a local nonprofit.

Children, Horses and Adults in Partnership Equine Assisted Therapy will welcome the Knights of Mayhem, starring world champion jouster in light and heavy armor Charlie Andrews.

Attendees will enjoy jousting, mounted and foot games then turkey legs, refreshments, face painting, kids’ crafts and live music following the show. Gates will open at 5 p.m. and the show will begin at 7 p.m.

Children ages 12 and younger get in for free.

Tickets cost $20 per person and are available through the event Facebook page.

The tournament will take place at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds, located at 1753 Victoria St.