SHERIDAN — A political candidate meet and greet will take place July 25 from 6-9 p.m. at the Eagles 186, located at the corner of Main and Fifth streets in downtown Sheridan.

The event will feature gubernatorial candidate Bill Dahlin, U.S. Democratic congressional candidates Greg Hunter and Travis Helm and U.S. Republican congressional candidate Rod Miller.

For more information, contact Mona Hansen at (307) 751-5626.