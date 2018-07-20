FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports

Home|Announcements|Incident Reports|Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• EMS assist, 800 block Park Drive, 12:59 p.m.

• EMS assist, 200 block Smith Street, 1:20 p.m.

• EMS assist, 1100 block North Timberline Drive, 5:11 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No calls reported. 

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• Medical, North Main Street, 12:01 a.m.

• Medical, Town House Place, 12:25 a.m. 

• Medical, Pleasant View Lane, 12:33 a.m. 

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:12 a.m. 

• Medical, Arlington Boulevard, 3:03 a.m. 

• Medical, Valante Drive, 4:49 a.m. 

• Medical, Highway 14 East, 7:04 a.m. 

• Trauma, Park Drive, 8:43 a.m. 

• Trauma, Tongue River Reservoir, 8:58 a.m. 

• Medical, West 12th Street, 9:59 a.m. 

• Standby, Bird Farm Road, 10:27 a.m.

• Trauma, Park Drive, 12:50 p.m. 

• Medical, Smith Street, 1:03 p.m.

• Trauma, Coffeen Avenue, 2:59 p.m. 

• Trauma, Soldier Creek Road, 3:30 p.m.

• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:18 p.m. 

• Medical, West Timberline Drive, 5:07 p.m. 

• Trauma, Third and Main Street, 5:17 p.m. 

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 8:28 p.m.

• Trauma, Holly Pond Drive, 9:52 p.m. 

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Thursday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Medical, North Main Street, midnight 

• Breach of peace, Marion Court, 12:06 a.m. 

• Alarm;burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 12:36 a.m. 

• Noise complaint, Sixth Avenue East, 12:44 a.m. 

• Citizen flag down, Coffeen Avenue, 1:05 a.m. 

• Noise complaint, Long Drive, 1:13 a.m. 

• ZPF violation, Lewis Street, 1:55 a.m. 

• Dog at large, Big Horn Avenue, 6:18 a.m. 

• Sex battery, Terra Avenue, 8:01 a.m. 

• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 8:02 a.m. 

• Dog at large, Gladstone Street, 9:13 a.m. 

• Public intoxication, South Main Street, 9:17 a.m. 

• Dog at large, Sheridan Avenue, 9:45 a.m. 

• Barking dog, West Heald Street, 9:51 a.m. 

• Welfare check, Sixth Avenue East, 10:22 a.m. 

• Assist agency, Sheridan area, 10:28 a.m. 

• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 11:07 a.m.

• Dog at large, Greystone Avenue, 11:30 a.m.

• Dog at large, Lewis Street, 12:02 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Terra Avenue, 1:05 p.m. 

• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 1:28 p.m.

• K9 PR, Highland Avenue, 1:45 p.m.

• Child neglect, Townhouse Place, 1:50 p.m. 

• Found property, Main Street, 2:01 p.m. 

• Dispute, Broadway Street, 2:15 p.m. 

• Assist agency, Brundage Lane, 2:45 p.m.

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 3:35 p.m.

• Assist agency, Soldier Creek Road, 3:40 p.m.

• Shoplifter, Coffeen Avenue, 4:15 p.m. 

• Barking dog, East Burkitt Street, 4:25 p.m.

• Violation restraining order, Yonkee Avenue, 4:40 p.m. 

• Drug activity, Emerson Street, 4:41 p.m. 

• Accident, North Main Street, 5:16 p.m. 

• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 6:12 p.m. 

• Accident, North Brooks Street, 6:21 p.m.

• Accident, South Main Street, 6:28 p.m.

• Removal of sub, Sugarland Drive, 6:37 p.m.

• Various use permit, Main Street, 7:45 a.m. 

• Accident, Lewis Street, 8:39 p.m. 

• DUS, North Main Street, 9:33 p.m. 

• Alarm; burglar, Sugarland Drive, 9:57 p.m. 

• Suspicious vehicle, Hill Pond Drive, 10:46 p.m.

• 911 hangup unknown, West Fifth Street, 10:57 p.m. 

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Suspicious vehicle, Upper Road, 6:43 a.m. 

Canvasback Road, 6:47 a.m. 

• Recover property, Highway 335, 6:58 a.m. 

• Traffic stop, Brook Street, Ranchester, 8:52 a.m. 

• Threat, Highway 14, 11:23 a.m. 

• Recover property, Soldier Creek Road, 2:48 p.m. 

• Dog bite, Box Cross Road, 9:32 p.m. 

• Suspicious person, Soldier Creek Road, 11:04 p.m. 

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Travis Narcel Buffalo, 29, Crow Agency, Montana, Disorderly conduct, public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Justin Ray Fuller, 27, Billings, Montana, DWUI, receive/conceal/dispose property, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Brandi Jean Zabit, 28, Sheridan, conspiracy, circuit court, arrested by SCSO 

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 77

Female inmate count: 19

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 6

Number of releases for the previous day: 5

By |July 20th, 2018|

About the Author:

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.