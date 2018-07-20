SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• EMS assist, 800 block Park Drive, 12:59 p.m.

• EMS assist, 200 block Smith Street, 1:20 p.m.

• EMS assist, 1100 block North Timberline Drive, 5:11 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• Medical, North Main Street, 12:01 a.m.

• Medical, Town House Place, 12:25 a.m.

• Medical, Pleasant View Lane, 12:33 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:12 a.m.

• Medical, Arlington Boulevard, 3:03 a.m.

• Medical, Valante Drive, 4:49 a.m.

• Medical, Highway 14 East, 7:04 a.m.

• Trauma, Park Drive, 8:43 a.m.

• Trauma, Tongue River Reservoir, 8:58 a.m.

• Medical, West 12th Street, 9:59 a.m.

• Standby, Bird Farm Road, 10:27 a.m.

• Trauma, Park Drive, 12:50 p.m.

• Medical, Smith Street, 1:03 p.m.

• Trauma, Coffeen Avenue, 2:59 p.m.

• Trauma, Soldier Creek Road, 3:30 p.m.

• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:18 p.m.

• Medical, West Timberline Drive, 5:07 p.m.

• Trauma, Third and Main Street, 5:17 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 8:28 p.m.

• Trauma, Holly Pond Drive, 9:52 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Thursday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Medical, North Main Street, midnight

• Breach of peace, Marion Court, 12:06 a.m.

• Alarm;burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 12:36 a.m.

• Noise complaint, Sixth Avenue East, 12:44 a.m.

• Citizen flag down, Coffeen Avenue, 1:05 a.m.

• Noise complaint, Long Drive, 1:13 a.m.

• ZPF violation, Lewis Street, 1:55 a.m.

• Dog at large, Big Horn Avenue, 6:18 a.m.

• Sex battery, Terra Avenue, 8:01 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 8:02 a.m.

• Dog at large, Gladstone Street, 9:13 a.m.

• Public intoxication, South Main Street, 9:17 a.m.

• Dog at large, Sheridan Avenue, 9:45 a.m.

• Barking dog, West Heald Street, 9:51 a.m.

• Welfare check, Sixth Avenue East, 10:22 a.m.

• Assist agency, Sheridan area, 10:28 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 11:07 a.m.

• Dog at large, Greystone Avenue, 11:30 a.m.

• Dog at large, Lewis Street, 12:02 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Terra Avenue, 1:05 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 1:28 p.m.

• K9 PR, Highland Avenue, 1:45 p.m.

• Child neglect, Townhouse Place, 1:50 p.m.

• Found property, Main Street, 2:01 p.m.

• Dispute, Broadway Street, 2:15 p.m.

• Assist agency, Brundage Lane, 2:45 p.m.

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 3:35 p.m.

• Assist agency, Soldier Creek Road, 3:40 p.m.

• Shoplifter, Coffeen Avenue, 4:15 p.m.

• Barking dog, East Burkitt Street, 4:25 p.m.

• Violation restraining order, Yonkee Avenue, 4:40 p.m.

• Drug activity, Emerson Street, 4:41 p.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 5:16 p.m.

• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 6:12 p.m.

• Accident, North Brooks Street, 6:21 p.m.

• Accident, South Main Street, 6:28 p.m.

• Removal of sub, Sugarland Drive, 6:37 p.m.

• Various use permit, Main Street, 7:45 a.m.

• Accident, Lewis Street, 8:39 p.m.

• DUS, North Main Street, 9:33 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Sugarland Drive, 9:57 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Hill Pond Drive, 10:46 p.m.

• 911 hangup unknown, West Fifth Street, 10:57 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Suspicious vehicle, Upper Road, 6:43 a.m.

Canvasback Road, 6:47 a.m.

• Recover property, Highway 335, 6:58 a.m.

• Traffic stop, Brook Street, Ranchester, 8:52 a.m.

• Threat, Highway 14, 11:23 a.m.

• Recover property, Soldier Creek Road, 2:48 p.m.

• Dog bite, Box Cross Road, 9:32 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Soldier Creek Road, 11:04 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Travis Narcel Buffalo, 29, Crow Agency, Montana, Disorderly conduct, public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Justin Ray Fuller, 27, Billings, Montana, DWUI, receive/conceal/dispose property, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Brandi Jean Zabit, 28, Sheridan, conspiracy, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 77

Female inmate count: 19

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 6

Number of releases for the previous day: 5