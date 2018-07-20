Law enforcement agencies look to fill vacancies

SHERIDAN – Wyoming Highway Patrol is currently facing a shortage of troopers. However, for the first time in a while, the Sheridan Police has all but one position filled at the department. Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office has one position open but expects to fill it in the next few weeks.

Filling these spots can be quite the burden, though.

The process from application to hiring includes rigorous training, expended time for both the employer and applicants and financially challenging for employers.

WHP Capt. Jason Green estimated a trooper shortage of around 30 peace officers statewide.

Sheridan, a coveted location to live as a WHP trooper, currently has no vacancies. Still, understanding the extensive hiring process is important to those interested in applying for the open positions throughout the state.

Both SPD and WHP require varying versions of the same four elements: physical assessment, written assessment, interviews or approvals by commanding staff, background checks, polygraph tests and psychological examinations. SPD applicants must pass through each step of the process with 75 percent aptitude and passing the physical test is determined by pass or fail.

SCSO differs slightly, conducting two sets of interviews after someone submits a resume. SCSO uses the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy’s physical test as a screening for those hired onto the force.

Sgt. Cody Lamb said most open positions at the sheriff’s office are quickly filled. Typically, people who apply to SCSO also have backgrounds in law enforcement either on the road or in a detention center. Because of this, new hires have often already been through the academy and do not need to return.

WHP is currently at only 15 percent strength in its statewide force. Because of the shortage, the agency lowered the age of application from 22 years old minimum to 21 years old. Only about 10 percent of applicants receive a job offer at the end of the process. That 10 percent continues onto Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy and then to WHP’s academy, which is run by troopers and leadership within the agency.

“We’ve been running pretty nonstop for about three, four years now,” Green said. “We’re running two or three academies a year.”

The WHP academy, while helpful in teaching the tasks new hires need to learn before hitting the highway, pulls from the already-low staff to teach classes.

“You have to pull this person out to go down and teach and it leaves a vacancy back at home so somebody else has to cover it,” Green said.

Arduous processes are put in place to ensure quality hires within the law enforcement agencies.

“We really look into a person’s character when we go through our backgrounds,” Koltiska said. “Are we really getting the people with character and that we want to work for the Sheridan Police Department?”

Applications for the three agencies are available on their respective websites, and the departments are always open to receiving applications to keep in case of an opening.

While all entities see decent numbers in applications, the job is not a fit for everyone.

“It’s not a job that everybody can do,” Green said. “There’s a lot of people that don’t want to do it.”

With shortages in staff and rigorous hiring processes, filling open positions has become a balancing act for law enforcement agencies both locally and statewide.