Why private practices have become less common

SHERIDAN — Within a few months in Sheridan County, an urgent care clinic closed, a physician closed the doors of her private practice and a long-time primary care physician made plans to retire later this summer.

The changes, which aren’t unique to Sheridan County, leave many patients wondering where to turn next.

A report released last year by the Association of American Medical Colleges estimates that in primary care, there will be a shortage of between 7,300 and 43,100 physicians by 2030.

Sheridan Memorial Hospital CEO Mike McCafferty echoed that prediction in a meeting with candidates for Sheridan County Commission earlier this week, noting that none of the students entering the WWAMI Regional Medical Education Program (which gets its acronym from the states it serves — Wyoming, Washington, Alaska, Montana and Idaho) chose primary care as a specialty.

“It’s getting harder to have a private practice,” McCafferty observed.

He added that the model for health care delivery, especially in primary care, has changed. While in the past physicians in private practice could make it on their own, employing staff and earning a living, that has become harder. McCafferty said there is a lot of uncertainty in health care with reimbursements changing and lifestyles shifting.

That uncertainty, and the desire of physicians to focus on patient care rather than running a business, has pushed more and more doctors toward working in groups or for hospitals than in the past.

Wendy Wood Neeson, a nurse practitioner who runs Crossroads Health in Sheridan, noted there is a lot more that goes into having a practice than just seeing patients. In nursing school and medical school, students do not receive a lot of training or education in running a business.

“So it becomes a lot easier to let somebody else run the business,” she said, adding that dealing with liability insurance, reimbursements and issues like human resources can be challenging.

Both McCafferty and Neeson, though, said primary care proves crucial for a community’s health.

“Your primary care provider is like home base,” Neeson said, pointing out that primary care providers connect patients with specialists and give referrals as needed.

She added that primary care providers — whether they are physicians or nurse practitioners — are important because they give patients somewhere to go for annual exams, colds and sore throats and can help manage chronic illnesses.

“Urgent care clinics are great for walk-ins,” Neeson said. “But establishing a relationship with a primary care provider is very important.”

From the hospital’s standpoint, McCafferty said the leadership team at SMH wants to create a system that is sustainable over the long term. He acknowledged that there are a lot of ways a community can be cared for, and private medicine is one aspect. But, he said, SMH staff are trying to do their part to provide access to primary care by recruiting physicians to Sheridan.

As doctors offices close, though, patients sometimes don’t know where to look for another primary care provider. McCafferty said most offices have transition planning in place, making suggestions for patients on where to find ongoing access to care. The hospital can also help in those circumstances, setting patients up with new health care providers.

Neeson reminded area residents that they do have a choice in where they receive health care.

“A mentor of mine always used to compare it to a blind date — you may think that the other person is great, but it just doesn’t click,” she said. “It doesn’t mean you’re bad people, it just didn’t work. When you’re finding a provider, find a match that clicks.”

While trends in the health care system may mean fewer primary care providers and fewer private practices, most medical experts continue to emphasize the importance of primary care physicians in the health of a community.