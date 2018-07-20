FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

DSA to conduct annual meeting

SHERIDAN — The Downtown Sheridan Association annual meeting will take place at 8 a.m. Wednesday in the community room at the Downtown Sheridan Association office, located at 121 S. Main St.

The meeting will include introductions of new board members, election of new officers, a recap of the past year’s activities and a discussion about future projects. The annual meeting of the Downtown Sheridan Association is open to all DSA members, as well as to members of the community who are interested in the future of Historic Downtown Sheridan.

For more information on DSA see www.downtownsheridan.org or call the DSA at (307) 672-8881.

