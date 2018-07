SHERIDAN — The New Vaudevillians will return for just two summer shows this year.

Each night will include performances led by Kathy McNickle and the New Vaudevillian Band.

The shows will take place July 25 and Aug. 1 at 7:30 p.m. at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.

Tickets for each show cost $12 per person and are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at (307) 672-9084.

The WYO is located at 42 N. Main St.