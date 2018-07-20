Dayton Days to include weekend of activities

DAYTON — The 42nd annual Dayton Days celebration will feature the theme “United We Stand,” meant to honor local businesses. The events will span July 27-29. Below is a schedule of events.

Friday, July 27

• 5 p.m. — Cow Pie Classic at IXL Ranch (barbecue to follow for contestants and guests)

• 6 p.m. — Pet parade for children in Scott Park

• Dusk — movie in the park

Saturday, July 28

• 6:30-9 a.m. — Rotary pancake breakfast

• 9:45 a.m. — Dayton Days mile race

• 10 a.m. — Parade down Main Street

• 11 a.m. — Food, booths, fun in the park including the duck race at 12:30 p.m., bands, a horseshoe tournament and volleyball tournament

• 2-4 p.m. — Firefighters water fight in the park

Sunday, July 29

• All day — disc golf tournament

For more information, contact Dayton Town Hall at (307) 655-2217.