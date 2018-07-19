Ranchester pauses new park development to refurbish current spaces

RANCHESTER — Ranchester Town Council determined bathrooms to be top priority in park updates in the municipality.

Council hosted a one-hour workshop before its regular council meeting Tuesday to discuss park renovations and possible new park construction.

Nobody from the public showed up for the workshop, so Mayor Peter Clark and council decided to come up with a list of priority areas to present to the public at a later meeting.

After discussions, council felt renovations to existing parks would be most beneficial, and then the town can start looking into building new park spaces.

The council discussed the workshop in its last meeting as well as the potential to work on the park adjacent to town hall as a possible option for remodel. That will be set aside as a project to be discussed after fixing bathrooms and cleaning up current parks.

Council will create a list of top priorities and submit them to town engineer Chris Johnson. Johnson will review the sites and determine greatest needs and costs associated with those needs. Following those fixes, the town will consider creating a new park space for the community.