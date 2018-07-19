Showing off

Yesterday, a dear friend arrived in Sheridan for a five-day visit to my neck of the woods. Darcy and I attended Northwestern University together, played softball for the Wildcats together and shared an apartment for a couple years while in school. She’s the friend with whom I have the longest history.

I admire and sometimes envy the friendships others have that stretch back into grade school. I still chat with high school and elementary school friends occasionally, send messages and notes on Facebook. But those aren’t like the deep-rooted friendships others have. You know, the ones that include hilarious photos with awesome ‘80s hair (yes, Julie and Jenae, I’m referring to you).

Still, my friendship with Darcy means a lot to me. We’ve had our ups and downs. I moved away to Wyoming. But each time I’m in Chicago I make an effort to connect, and she’s visited Wyoming for my bridal shower and my wedding (she was a bridesmaid). We have been great friends since 2004.

Now, I get to show off Wyoming without the distraction of weddings. And what a weekend to enjoy! Temperatures are forecasted to be in the 80s and 90s. Sunshine will be abundant.

Plus, the number of events and activities going on this week will give us plenty of options for entertainment — though let’s be honest, reconnecting with a friend is usually entertainment enough.

Tonight we’ll likely attend the Third Thursday Street Festival. She’ll get to experience our downtown and enjoy the summer vibrancy Sheridan does so well. The weekly farmers market will also be on our agenda for Thursday — stocking up on snacks for her visit.

Over the weekend, we haven’t decided whether to head south or west.

In Buffalo this weekend, the Big Horn Mountain Festival will feature artists like The Two Tracks, Prairie Wildfire and Jalan Crossland. I’ve never attended the festival in Buffalo, but I’ve heard some pretty great things about the experience.

In the Bighorn Mountains, the Antelope Butte Summer Festival will kick off Friday and continue through the weekend. Jalan Crossland will also perform there, just before Sneaky Pete & Secret Weapons at 8:30 p.m. Friday night. Saturday, a slate of races will take place (both on foot and bicycles), and live music will continue throughout the day and night.

Then, of course, Darcy and I will have access to all things related to outdoor adventure. We could spend some time at a lake, hiking, kayaking and camping. Ahhh — summer in the Bighorns. You can’t beat it. I hope to show off the trails near Red Grade Road in particular.

In town, we may stop by the water aerobics class at Kendrick Pool to splash around then head to Big Horn for a relaxing day of polo.

Here’s to a weekend of fun and adventure.