SRD still searching for executive director

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Recreation District held its monthly board meeting Tuesday. The board reviewed its annual budget, and provided updates on the search for a new executive director and an open board member position.

Seth Ulvestad remains interim executive director. The board is still accepting applications and would like to have the position filled by the end of August.

“We are encouraged that there are like a dozen applications in at this point,” SRD board Vice President Casey Osborn said.

Eight individuals have applied for the board member position that opened up as result of President Don Julian’s term limit coming to an end. The board members, along with Ulvestad, will review those resumes and decide who they want to interview by the end of the week. Mayor Roger Miller will also likely by involved in the interview process.

Once an applicant has been chosen, the SRD will present its choice to City Council for approval.

The whole process will ideally conclude prior to next month’s SRD board meeting.

Sign-ups for youth cross-country and Little Guy Football programs have started. The cross-country program — for second- to fifth-graders — will close registration Aug. 17. Little Guy Football — for first- to sixth-graders — will accept sign-ups through Aug. 3. First- through fourth-graders will compete in flag football while the fifth- and sixth-graders play tackle.

Little Guy Football has had strong participation numbers for years, and Ulvestad is really impressed with the support his cross-country program has gotten since he started the program three years ago.

“I like all sports, but cross-county and track are kind of my passions,” Ulvestad said. “It’s fun to bring in a new program and get people excited. I know the junior high coach really well and I know the high school coach really well, so I’ve seen the transition from the fourth- and fifth-graders to the junior high and high school, so that’s been fun.”

Ulvestad ran cross-country and track at Black Hills State University.

Next month’s board meeting is scheduled for Aug. 15.