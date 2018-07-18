SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• EMS assist, 2000 block South Sheridan Avenue, 6 a.m.
• Motor vehicle accident, Brooks and Smith Street, 4:29 p.m.
• Activated alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 6:28 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Trauma, West 13th Street, 1:48 a.m.
• Medical, West Loucks Street, 4:16 a.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 5:37 a.m.
• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 5:58 a.m.
• Standby, Bar 13 Road, 9:08 a.m.
• Medical, Fort Road, 9:08 a.m.
• Medical, Long Drive, 11:09 a.m.
• Trauma, Bighorn Avenue and Sioux Street, 12:15 p.m.
• Trauma, Emerson Street, 3:34 p.m.
• Trauma, Coffeen Avenue, 3:46 p.m.
• Medical, West Brundage Street, 4:06 p.m.
• Trauma, Brooks and Smith Street, 4:24 p.m.
• Medical, West Loucks Street, 4:35 p.m.
• Trauma, East Second and North Sheridan Avenue, 7:51 p.m.
• Medical, French Creek Road, 9:20 p.m.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Tuesday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Medical, West Loucks Street, 4:15 a.m.
• Death investigation, South Sheridan Avenue, 5:57 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Avenue and South, 7:22 a.m.
• Dog at large, East Heald Street, 8:05 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Avoca Place, 8:44 a.m.
• Filthy premises, North Main Street, 8:59 a.m.
• Theft from vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 9:43 a.m.
• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 9:50 a.m.
• Accident, Brundage Street, 10:05 a.m.
• Damaged property, Avoca Place, 10:52 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 10:58 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Lincoln Drive, 11:46 a.m.
• Accident, Big Horn Avenue, 12:02 p.m.
• Harassment, Avoca Place, 12:17 p.m.
• Traffic control, East Fifth Street, 12:32 p.m.
• K-9 sniff, East Works Street, 12:37 p.m.
• Dog at large, Pheasant Place, 12:38 p.m.
• Dog at large, Absaraka Street, 1:10 p.m.
• Fraud, Val Vista Street, 2:40 p.m.
• Removal of sub, West Alger Street, 3:22 p.m.
• Littering, West Fifth Street, 3:23 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 3:25 p.m.
• Cat trap, Avoca Court, 3:54 p.m.
• Accident with injuries, 4:23 p.m.
• Welfare check, West Loucks Street, 4:30 p.m.
• Sex battery, area, 4:35 p.m.
• Juvenile found, Coffeen Avenue, 4:51 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 4:58 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Park, 5:07 p.m.
• Removal of subject, North Heights Lane, 5:11 p.m.
• Animal cruelty, Lewis Street, 5:26 p.m.
• Neighbor dispute, Holloway Avenue, 6:06 p.m.
• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 6:23 p.m.
• Custody dispute, 7:13 p.m.
• DUI, Second Street, 7:50 p.m.
• Welfare check, Holly Ponds Drive, 8:26 p.m.
• Welfare check, Yonkee Avenue, 8:31 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Mydland Road, 8:45 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 10:38 p.m.
Wednesday
• Domestic, East Fifth Street, 1:55 a.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Livestock loose, Beckton Road, 2:41 a.m.
• Fraud, Fish Hatchery Road, 10:04 a.m.
• Death investigation, French Pete Drive, 9:17 p.m.
• Assist agency, West Loucks Street, 10:34 p.m.
• Theft cold, Main Street, 10:34 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Sean Logan Pettus, 29, Sheridan, Probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Clarissa Kim Myers, 61, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 73
Female inmate count: 18
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4
Number of releases for the previous day: 6