SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• EMS assist, 2000 block South Sheridan Avenue, 6 a.m.

• Motor vehicle accident, Brooks and Smith Street, 4:29 p.m.

• Activated alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 6:28 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Trauma, West 13th Street, 1:48 a.m.

• Medical, West Loucks Street, 4:16 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 5:37 a.m.

• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 5:58 a.m.

• Standby, Bar 13 Road, 9:08 a.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 9:08 a.m.

• Medical, Long Drive, 11:09 a.m.

• Trauma, Bighorn Avenue and Sioux Street, 12:15 p.m.

• Trauma, Emerson Street, 3:34 p.m.

• Trauma, Coffeen Avenue, 3:46 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Street, 4:06 p.m.

• Trauma, Brooks and Smith Street, 4:24 p.m.

• Medical, West Loucks Street, 4:35 p.m.

• Trauma, East Second and North Sheridan Avenue, 7:51 p.m.

• Medical, French Creek Road, 9:20 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Medical, West Loucks Street, 4:15 a.m.

• Death investigation, South Sheridan Avenue, 5:57 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Avenue and South, 7:22 a.m.

• Dog at large, East Heald Street, 8:05 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Avoca Place, 8:44 a.m.

• Filthy premises, North Main Street, 8:59 a.m.

• Theft from vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 9:43 a.m.

• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 9:50 a.m.

• Accident, Brundage Street, 10:05 a.m.

• Damaged property, Avoca Place, 10:52 a.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 10:58 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Lincoln Drive, 11:46 a.m.

• Accident, Big Horn Avenue, 12:02 p.m.

• Harassment, Avoca Place, 12:17 p.m.

• Traffic control, East Fifth Street, 12:32 p.m.

• K-9 sniff, East Works Street, 12:37 p.m.

• Dog at large, Pheasant Place, 12:38 p.m.

• Dog at large, Absaraka Street, 1:10 p.m.

• Fraud, Val Vista Street, 2:40 p.m.

• Removal of sub, West Alger Street, 3:22 p.m.

• Littering, West Fifth Street, 3:23 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 3:25 p.m.

• Cat trap, Avoca Court, 3:54 p.m.

• Accident with injuries, 4:23 p.m.

• Welfare check, West Loucks Street, 4:30 p.m.

• Sex battery, area, 4:35 p.m.

• Juvenile found, Coffeen Avenue, 4:51 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 4:58 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Park, 5:07 p.m.

• Removal of subject, North Heights Lane, 5:11 p.m.

• Animal cruelty, Lewis Street, 5:26 p.m.

• Neighbor dispute, Holloway Avenue, 6:06 p.m.

• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 6:23 p.m.

• Custody dispute, 7:13 p.m.

• DUI, Second Street, 7:50 p.m.

• Welfare check, Holly Ponds Drive, 8:26 p.m.

• Welfare check, Yonkee Avenue, 8:31 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Mydland Road, 8:45 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 10:38 p.m.

Wednesday

• Domestic, East Fifth Street, 1:55 a.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Livestock loose, Beckton Road, 2:41 a.m.

• Fraud, Fish Hatchery Road, 10:04 a.m.

• Death investigation, French Pete Drive, 9:17 p.m.

• Assist agency, West Loucks Street, 10:34 p.m.

• Theft cold, Main Street, 10:34 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Sean Logan Pettus, 29, Sheridan, Probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Clarissa Kim Myers, 61, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 73

Female inmate count: 18

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4

Number of releases for the previous day: 6