Officials release name of climbing victim

SHERIDAN — Officials with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office have released the name of the man who died in a climbing accident earlier this month.

According to the press release, in the early morning of July 13, Johnson County Search and Rescue and Tip Top Search and Rescue out of Sublette County conducted a safe recovery of James Shassetz, who fell in a climbing accident on Black Tooth Mountain.

Officials said Johnson County Law Enforcement Center received a 911 dispatch July 7 at approximately 2:15 p.m. stating that a climber had fallen on Black Tooth Mountain in the northwest corner of Johnson County. The reporting individual was the climbing partner of the victim. He indicated the victim had sustained head and shoulder injuries during the fall.

The climbers were at approximately 12,000 feet. Due to the terrain where the accident occurred, search and rescue personnel could not immediately get Shassetz out of the area.

Shassetz was 58 years old and a resident of Sheridan.

“We express our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Shassetz, and our sincere appreciation to all of the search and rescue personnel who participated in this mission,” the press release from Johnson County said.