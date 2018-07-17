FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Turner, Sweeney to wed in August

SHERIDAN — Claire Elizabeth Turner and Kael Michael Sweeney are engaged to wed Aug. 17, 2018, on the shore of Pray Lake in Glacier National Park.

Turner is the daughter of Garth and LoriJo Turner of Sheridan. She graduated from Sheridan High School and is currently attending Tulane University where she is enrolled in a dual program for her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in public health.

Sweeney is the son of Michael and Stacy Sweeney of Boone, North Carolina. He is a graduate of Sheridan High School and is currently attending the University of Wyoming where he is majoring in kinesiology.

Following the ceremony, a reception will take place Aug. 18, 2018, at Glacier Park Lodge.

