SHERIDAN — The Wyarno Roadhouse Saloon and Eatery will host a flea market Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Indoor booths are available for vendors, and outdoor booths will be available based on weather and ground conditions.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

For more information, call the roadhouse at (307) 737-2510.

The Wyarno Roadhouse Saloon and Eatery is located at 1041 Wyarno Road.