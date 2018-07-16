2018 Sheridan WYO Rodeo parade results

Previous View Larger Image Grand prize winner C & K Equipment swather representing the WYO West Warrior Foundation Commercial First place — Heartland Kubota, LLC Second place — Excalibur Construction Third place — Century 21 BHJ Realty Horse First place — Kalif Mounted Unit Team & Wagon Second place — Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard Ft. Riley Kansas Third place — Kamber Good Luck- Miss Jr. Crow Fair Organizations First place — Monarch/Underground Miners Second place — Eagle Ridge Third place — NWTF Sheridan Area Gobblers Bands and Drill Units First place — Wyoming All-State Marching Band Second place — Kalif Shrine Oriental Band Third place — Drum & Bugle Corp Color Guard and Marching Band Novelty First place — Powwow participants Second place — Weaver Sayer Family Third place — High Wheeler Bicycle Staff Reports | July 16th, 2018 | By Share this news... Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest Email About the Author: Staff Reports The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

