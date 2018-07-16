FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

2018 Sheridan WYO Rodeo parade results

Home|News|Local News|2018 Sheridan WYO Rodeo parade results

Grand prize winner

C & K Equipment swather representing the WYO West Warrior Foundation

 

Commercial

First place — Heartland Kubota, LLC

Second place — Excalibur Construction

Third place — Century 21 BHJ Realty

 

Horse

First place — Kalif Mounted Unit Team & Wagon

Second place — Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard Ft. Riley Kansas

Third place — Kamber Good Luck- Miss Jr. Crow Fair

 

Organizations

First place — Monarch/Underground Miners

Second place — Eagle Ridge

Third place — NWTF Sheridan Area Gobblers

 

Bands and Drill Units

First place — Wyoming All-State Marching Band

Second place — Kalif Shrine Oriental Band

Third place — Drum & Bugle Corp Color Guard and Marching Band

 

Novelty

First place — Powwow participants

Second place — Weaver Sayer Family

Third place — High Wheeler Bicycle

By |July 16th, 2018|

About the Author:

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.