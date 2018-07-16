SHERIDAN

FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday-Sunday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday-Friday

• No calls reported.

Saturday

• Odor investigation, Decker Road, 10:57 a.m.

Sunday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• Trauma, 1200 block Pioneer Road, 2:40 a.m.

• Rodeo standby, 1700 block Victoria Street, 8:50 a.m.

• Polo standby, 280 Bird Farm Road, 9:20 a.m.

• Medical, 1500 block Mydland Road, 12:30 p.m.

• Medical, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 1:27 p.m.

• Medical, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 2:45 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 5:24 p.m.

• Rodeo standby, 1700 block Victoria Street, 6:15 p.m.

• Trauma, 200 block Jackson Street, 8:15 p.m.

• Trauma, 1700 block Victoria Street, 10 p.m.

• Trauma, 1700 block Victoria Street, 10:01 p.m.

• Medical, 2800 block Coffeen Avenue, 10:08 p.m

Friday

• Medical, 1100 block Avoca Court, 7:05 a.m.

• Trauma, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 7:34 a.m.

• Rodeo standby, 1700 block Victoria Street, 8:45 a.m.

• Medical, 1400 block East Brundage, 12:59 p.m.

• Medical, 800 block Broadway Street, 2:45 p.m.

• Medical, 2900 block 10th Avenue North, Billings, Montana, 3:02 p.m.

• Trauma, 100 block Coffeen Avenue, 3:32 p.m.

• Rodeo standby, 1700 block Victoria Street, 5:53 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block Bowman Street, 7:17 p.m.

• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 7:28 p.m.

• Trauma, Water and East Burkitt streets, 9:09 p.m.

• Trauma, 1700 block Victoria Street, 9:30 pm.

• Medical, U.S. Highway 14 West, mile marker 46, 9:48 p.m.

Saturday

• Medical, 1300 block Taylor Avenue, 1:39 a.m.

• Medical, Grinnell and Main streets, 2:20 a.m.

• Medical, 1300 block Taylor Avenue, 2:24 a.m.

• Trauma, 1800 block Fort Road, 3:36 a.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 5:28 a.m.

• Medical, 1000 block West Fifth Street, 7:47 a.m.

• Rodeo standby, 1700 block Victoria Street, 8:38 a.m.

• Medical, 1500 block West Fifth Street, 9 a.m.

• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 2:14 p.m.

• Trauma, Wyoming Avenue and Park Street, 4:03 p.m.

• Polo standby, 352 Bird Farm Road, 10:35 a.m.

• Rodeo standby, 1700 block Victoria Street, 6 p.m.

• Medical, 1300 block Holmes Avenue, 6:26 p.m.

• Medical, 300 block Highway 193, 7 p.m.

• Trauma, 1753 Victoria St., 7:30 p.m.

• Medical, Highway 193, mile marker 134, 10:58 p.m.

• Medical, 40 block West 12th Street, 11:12 p.m.

• Medical, First and Main streets, 11:51 p.m.

Sunday

• Medical, 808 Avoca, 3:10 a.m.

• Medical, Main and Alger streets, 3:35 a.m.

• Medical, 500 block Avoca, 3:41 a.m.

• Medical, 1500 block Hill Pond Drive, 6:07 a.m.

• Medical, 300 block West Heald Street, 7:15 a.m.

• Medical, 2100 block Colonial Drive, 8:51 a.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 9:28 a.m.

• Medical, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 9:45 a.m.

• Trauma, 1400 block Dana Avenue, 11:23 a.m.

• Medical, 1800 block Sugar Drive, 3:20 p.m.

• Trauma, 1700 block Mead Avenue, 7:28 p.m.

• Trauma, 1700 block Yonkee Street, 7:34 p.m.

• Medical, Pine Dale Avenue, 10:11 p.m.

• Medical, 900 block West Brudnage, 10:30 p.m.

• Trauma, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 11:22 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday – Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Reports not available

Friday

• Minor in possession, South Gould Street, 12:03 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, West Burkitt Street, 12:21 a.m.

• Noise complaint, West Halbert Street, 1:52 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, Kurtz Drive, 2:41 a.m.

• Parking complaint, North main Street, 7:37 a.m.

• Lost property, Coffeen Avenue, 9:06 a.m.

• Vicious dog, West Eighth Street, 11:01 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 11:35 a.m.

• Counterfeiting, North Main Street, 7:59 a.m.

• Animal incident, East College Avenue, 7:44 a.m.

• Citizen flag down, East Brundage Street, 12:24 p.m.

• Mental subject, Rosewood Court, 12:35 p.m.

• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 12:59 p.m.

• Dog at large, Thurmond Street, 1:11 p.m.

• Dog at large, Olympus Drive, 1:22 p.m.

• Domestic, Huntington Street, 1:46 p.m.

• Stolen vehicle, West Burkitt Street, 1:42 p.m.

• Medical, Broadway Street, 2:43 p.m.

• Theft cold, Bellevue Avenue, 2:23 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Absaraka Street, 3:18 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 3:33 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 3:41 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 3:42 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Whittier Street, 3:50 p.m.

• Bar check, South Gould Street, 4:17 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, East Fifth Street, 4:45 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Holloway Avenue, 4:53 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 4:58 p.m.

• Lost property, Sheridan area, 5:30 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East Eighth Street, 5:32 p.m.

• Various use permit, North Main Street, 8:49 a.m.

• DUS, East Mandel Street, 5:34 p.m.

• Hit and run, North Brooks Street, 8:16 p.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 8:44 p.m.

• Found property, South Main Street, 8:50 p.m.

• DUI, Water Street, 9:03 p.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 9:01 p.m.

• Welfare check, West Burkitt Street, 10:29 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Broadway Street, 11:13 p.m.

• Minor in possession, North Main Street, 11:13 p.m.

• Suspicious person, South Brooks Street, 11:21 p.m.

• Suspicious person, East Brundage Lane, 11:51 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Dunnuck Street, 11:46 p.m.

• Open container, North Scott Street, 11:59 p.m.

Saturday

• Found property, North Main Street, 12:11 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Grinnell Plaza, 12:18 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Main Street, 12:35 a.m.

• Found property, North Main Street, 12:43 a.m.

• Runaway, Coffeen Avenue, 12:42 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Grinnell Plaza, 12:49 a.m.

• Minor in possession, North Main Street, 1:32 a.m.

• Various use permit, West Fifth Street, 8:46 a.m.

• Open container, Coffeen Avenue, 1:33 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Mydland Road, 1:47 a.m.

• DUI, South Gould Street, 1:48 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Taylor gym, 2:13 a.m.

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 2:18 a.m.

• Suspicious person, South Brooks Street, 2:38 a.m.

• Barking dog, Big Horn Avenue, 2:40 a.m.

• Various use permit, North main Street, 8:47 a.m.

• Various use permit, Grinnell Plaza, 8:51 a.m.

• DUI, Joe Street, 2:50 a.m.

• Barking dog, Lewis Street, 3:20 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Victoria Street, 3:45 a.m.

• Illegal parking, Long Drive, 4:14 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 5 a.m.

• Public intoxication, Broadway Street, 5:41 a.m.

• Animal found, Coffeen Avenue, 6:55 a.m.

• Accident, Fifth Street, 7:33 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Delphi Avenue, 8:23 a.m.

• Road hazard, Brundage Lane, 8:29 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Fifth Street, 8:54 a.m.

• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 12:06 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Broadway Street, 12:26 p.m.

• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 12:35 p.m.

• Shoplifting, North Main Street, 1:30 p.m.

• DUI (citizen report), Burkitt Street, 2:17 p.m.

• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 2:15 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Budget Host Inn, 2:47 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 3:13 p.m.

• Rape cold, Avoca Avenue, 3:26 p.m.

• Indecent exposure, Golf Course Road, 4:13 p.m.

• Careless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 4:20 p.m.

• Gas theft, Coffeen Avenue, 5:11 p.m.

• Dog at large, Wetlands Drive, 5:11 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Works Street, 5:37 p.m.

• Theft cold, South Linden Avenue, 5:39 p.m.

• Various use permit, West 14th Street, 8:06 a.m.

• Various use permit, Kendrick Park, 8:08 a.m.

• Various use permit, Beaver Street, 8:09 a.m.

• Careless driver, West Loucks Street, 7:17 p.m.

• Dog at large, Adair Avenue, 7:28 p.m.

• Found property, Victoria Street, 8:10 p.m.

• Disturb peace, Victoria Street, 8:27 p.m.

• Public intoxication, North main Street, 8:50 p.m.

• Suspicious person, South Thurmond Street, 8:49 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Hill Pond Drive, 9:47 p.m.

• Minor in possession, Main Street, 9:50 p.m.

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 9:51 p.m.

• DUI, North Main Street, 9:34 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Kingfisher Avenue, 10:09 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Theater parking lot, 10:16 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 10:21 p.m.

• Hit and run, West Fifth Street, 10:30 p.m.

• Malicious destruction, Sixth Street, 10:38 p.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 10:42 p.m.

• Minor in possession, North Main Street, 11:05 p.m.

• Suspicious person, East Alger Avenue, 11:23 p.m.

• DUS, Woodworth Street, 11:23 p.m.

• DUS, North Main Street, 11:24 p.m.

• Assist SCSO, Coffeen Avenue, 11:41 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 11:42 p.m.

Sunday

• Lost property, North Main Street, 12 a.m.

• Minor in possession, Main Street, 12:10 a.m.

• Urinating in public, West Alger Avenue, 12:14 a.m.

• Minor in possession, West Brundage Street, 12:18 a.m.

• Minor in possession, North Main Street, 12:39 a.m.

• Urinating in public, North Main Street, 12:39 a.m.

• Warrant service, Main Street, 12:42 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 12:48 a.m.

• DUI, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:32 a.m.

• Urinating in public, East Alger Avenue, 12:54 a.m.

• Minor in possession, North Main Street, 1:04 a.m.

• Minor in possession, Main Street, 1:11 a.m.

• Various use permit, Crook Street, 8:15 a.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 1:37 a.m.

• Minor in possession, Grinnell Plaza, 1:45 a.m.

• DUI, North Main Street, 1:58 a.m.

• Open door, East Brundage Street, 2:13 a.m.

• Warrant service, West Eighth Street, 1:56 a.m.

• Urinating in public, North Main Street, 2:30 a.m.

• Alarm, Barn Owl Court, 2:26 a.m.

• Urinating in public, North Main Street, 2:36 a.m.

• Urinating in public, East Alger Avenue, 2:53 a.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 2:54 a.m.

• Fight, North Main Street, 3:12 a.m.

• Urinating in public, West Mandel Street, 3:22 a.m.

• Medical, Alger Avenue, 3:31 a.m.

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 3:44 a.m.

• Minor in possession, North Main Street, 3:33 a.m.

• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 3:42 a.m.

• Disorderly conduct, North Main Street, 4:09 a.m.

• DUI, Broadway Street, 4:16 a.m.

• DUI, North Brooks Street, 4:11 a.m.

• Fight, East Burkitt Street, 4:43 a.m.

• Public intoxication, Grinnell Plaza, 5:08 a.m.

• Dispute, Dunnuck Street, 5:40 a.m.

• Shots, Adam Street, 6:41 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Grinnell Plaza, 10:52 a.m.

• Warrant service, East Second Street, 12:43 p.m.

• Barking dog, South Thurmond Street, 12:44 p.m.

• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 2:06 p.m.

• Dog at large, Wetlands Drive, 2 p.m.

• Dog at large, Clarendon Avenue, 3:17 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Alger Avenue, 4:55 p.m.

• Hit and run, Burton Street, 5:13 p.m.

• Welfare check, Brundage Street, 5:16 p.m.

• Careless driver, Illinois Street, 6:31 p.m.

• Domestic, West Fifth Street, 6:51 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Brooks Street, 7:05 p.m.

• Assist agency, South Thurmond Avenue, 8:47 p.m.

• Burglary cold, South Carrington Street, 9:41 p.m.

• DUS, East Loucks Street, 10:26 p.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 11:32 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Domestic, Crown Drive, 12:35 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Soldier Creek Road, mile marker 2.6, 7:17 a.m.

• Assist agency, Skyline Drive, 1:11 p.m.

• Malicious destruction, Hanna Creek Road, 2:49 p.m.

• Liquor (nonjuvenile), North Piney Road, Banner, 2:50 p.m.

• Property destruction, North Main Street, 5:21 p.m.

• Medical, Jackson Street, Big Horn, 8:12 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Highway 345 and Highway 14 West, Ranchester, 11:24 p.m.

• DUI (citizen report), Highway 14 West, mile marker 77, 11:35 p.m.

Friday

• Burglar alarm, Big Red Lane, Clearmont, 12:13 a.m.

• Noise complaint, West Halbert Street, Ranchester, 12:31 a.m.

• Breach of peace, West Halbert Street, Ranchester, 1:55 a.m.

• Assist agency, Skeels Street and Poplar Trail, 6:58 a.m.

• Assist agency, Pheasant Draw Road, 7:36 a.m.

• Welfare check, Yonkee Avenue, 9 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Highland Avenue and West Loucks Street, 9:33 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, Sheridan area, 9:52 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Skyline Drive, 10:45 a.m.

• Assist agency, West Eighth Street, 10:54 a.m.

• Welfare check, North Gould Street, 11:12 a.m.

• Assist agency, North main Street, 11:39 a.m.

• Theft cold, West Third Avenue, Dayton, 12:06 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, East Fifth Street, 4:48 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 19, 5:11 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Acme Road, Ranchester, 7:03 p.m.

• Simple assault, Wolf Creek Road, mile marker 44, Ranchester, 9:44 p.m.

• Death investigation, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 9:47 p.m.

Saturday

• Suspicious vehicle, Soldier Creek Road, 1:32 a.m.

• Bond violation, Fort Road, 2:34 a.m.

• Motorist assist, U.S. Highway 14, mile marker 89, Ranchester, 11:36 a.m.

• Alarm, Wildflower Circle, 3:28 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Lane Lane, 6:09 p.m.

• Assist agency, Highway 193, Banner, 7:08 p.m.

• DUI, North Sheridan Avenue, 8:41 p.m.

• DUI (citizen report), Holmes Avenue, 9:03 p.m.

• Fireworks, Holloway Avenue and West 15th Street, 9:27 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, West Fifth Street and Soldier Creek Road, 10:03 p.m.

• Careless driver, Highways 193 and 87, Banner, 10:46 p.m.

• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 11:14 p.m.

• Found property, Victoria Street, 11:58 p.m.

Sunday

• Pursuit/eluding, Pass Creek Road and Highway 345, Parkman, 1:45 a.m.

• Drug, Mobile Circle, Ranchester, 3:58 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Highway 16 West, 6:02 p.m.

• Gunshot wound, Meade Avenue, Clearmont, 7:25 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Katrina Ann Fleck, 43, Big Piney, contempt of court/bench warrant, district court, arrested by SCSO

• Scott Clayton Mines, 37, Sheridan, pedestrian under the influence, possession of a controlled substance (liquid form), circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Daniel Joseph Shippy, 35, Gillette, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Stuart Tom McVay, 47, Sheridan, DWUI, possession of a controlled substance (plant form), circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Dalton Ford Legerski, 20, Sheridan, minor attempt to purchase alcohol, interfere with officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Joan Lynn Reilly, 52, Great Falls, Montana, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Katharine Marie Shannon, 28, Ranchester, interfere with officer, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

Friday

• Miguel Charles Sosa, 36, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Taylor James Gulley, 25, Sheridan, child support warrant, district court, arrested by SPD

• Sean Charles Robertson, 39, Laramie, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Saturday

• William Duane Brewer, 29, Pine Ridge, South Dakota, DWUI, possession of marijuana (misdemeanor), circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Christopher J. Bennet, 28, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Manford Brian Two Moons, 50, Busby, Montana, pedestiran under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Taylor Brimhall Hopkin, 32, Lovell, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Samantha Renae Keller, 30, Powell, shoplifting ($500-), circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Tahnee Irene Stanley, 51, Lake City, Minnesota, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Lynn Rachelle Tyler, 34, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Clayton Allen Dalton, 21, Sheridan, DWUI, interfere with officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Michael Jensen Hume, 50, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Sunday

• Thomas Edward Herbert II, 35, Casper, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Bradley Ray Browning, 30, Gillette, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Teara Renae Plentyhawk, 27, Crow Agency, Montana, burglary, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Samuel Thomas Herbert, 31, Bozeman, Montana, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Robert Eugene Bronson, 55, Gillette, DWUI, possession of controlled substance (powder or crystal), circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Darren Charles Charges Strong, 21, Crow Agency, Montana, minor in possession of alcohol, circuit court, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Kaylab Yellow Mule, 19, Crow Agency, Montana, possession of a controlled substance (powder or crystal), circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Tristan Janraemrie Gray, 22, Hardin, Montana, disorderly conduct violent, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• McKenzi Lynn Keffeler, 27, Dickinson, North Dakota, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Deallen James Little Light, 21, Lodge Grass, Montana, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Robert Charles Old Coyote Sr., 55, Hardin, Montana, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Shanell Marvene Wilson, 47, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• William Joe Gutierrez, 50, Pryor, DWUI, DWUS, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Samantha Schiefer, 22, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Savannah Sky Schaffer, 23, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Dennis Joseph Rioux, 61, Ranchester, cultivate marijuana, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Lester Cole Porter, 19, Lincoln, Nebraska, burglary, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 87

Female inmate count: 19

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 9

Number of releases for the weekend: 8

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: N/A