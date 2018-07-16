Fairgrounds to host monster truck show

SHERIDAN — A monster truck racing and car crushing freestyle competition will take place at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds Saturday.

Beginning at 7 p.m., the event will also include local competitors in “Tuff Truck” races, local children in “Power Wheel” races and more.

Tickets cost $30 for adult VIPs, $20 for adult general admission, $20 for youth VIPs and $15 for youth general admission.

Tickets are available online at https://megapromotionstour.myshopify.com/products/july-21-2018-sheridan-wy-mega-monster-truck-tour.

The Sheridan County Fairgrounds are located at 1753 Victoria St.