FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

WWA to venture into Devil’s Canyon

Home|News|Local News|WWA to venture into Devil’s Canyon

SHERIDAN — The Hub on Smith, Wyoming Wilderness Association and Jack Smith, retired ecologist, will take interested parties on a hike beginning on the Bucking Mule Falls National Recreation Trail and traveling 2 miles to the Bucking Mule Falls overlook.

The hike will take place Saturday at 8 a.m.

From the overlook, Smith will lead hikers over outfitter trails and recovering administrative roads that traverse along the canyon rims and into Bucking Mule Basin. Much of the hike will be through wildlife-rich lands, restored after more than three decades of road closures.

The total hike will include 8 miles.

For more information, contact the Wyoming Wilderness Association at (307) 672-2751.

By |July 16th, 2018|

About the Author:

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.