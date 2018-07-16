WWA to venture into Devil’s Canyon

SHERIDAN — The Hub on Smith, Wyoming Wilderness Association and Jack Smith, retired ecologist, will take interested parties on a hike beginning on the Bucking Mule Falls National Recreation Trail and traveling 2 miles to the Bucking Mule Falls overlook.

The hike will take place Saturday at 8 a.m.

From the overlook, Smith will lead hikers over outfitter trails and recovering administrative roads that traverse along the canyon rims and into Bucking Mule Basin. Much of the hike will be through wildlife-rich lands, restored after more than three decades of road closures.

The total hike will include 8 miles.

For more information, contact the Wyoming Wilderness Association at (307) 672-2751.