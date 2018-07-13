Stars Go Dim to perform at WYO

SHERIDAN — Stars Go Dim, a Christian band, will bring a family-friendly concert to the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center July 20 at 7 p.m.

This concert will consist of Christian pop and worship music. The Rock Church is partnering with other churches, individuals and businesses to bring this concert to the community. All proceeds will benefit Sheridan Foster Parent Exchange, a local nonprofit that helps to meet the needs of foster children and families in Wyoming.

Tickets for the show cost $17 per person and are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at (307) 672-9084. The WYO is located at 42 N. Main St.