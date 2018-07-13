See what God does through you

Over the last four and a half years my family and I have loved living here in Sheridan. One of the greatest things about our community, in my opinion, is the fact that you can have a conversation with almost anyone anytime. As you stand in line for ice cream at Kendrick Park, in local restaurants and coffee shops, during community events or as you enjoy our pathways through town, this community has great conversations with people we have known for years and others we met in that moment.

Many of the stories we hear about Jesus happened much like our encounters here in Sheridan, “as he went.” Jesus took everyday things to make a difference in the lives of many in the community he happened to be visiting. I always ask myself how I can have this same attitude and heart that Jesus did.

In Sheridan we have many opportunities to make Jesus come alive for others by the way we live and talk. We must prepare our hearts and minds to be ready to take action when an opportunity presents itself. Over the last few years, I have really enjoyed Col. 4:2-6 when it comes to these opportunities.

“Devote yourself to prayer, being watchful and thankful. And pray for us, too, so that we may proclaim the mystery of Christ, for which I am in chains. Pray that I may proclaim it clearly, as I should. Be wise in the way you act toward outsiders; make the most of every opportunity. Let your conversation be always full of grace, seasoned with salt, so that you may know how to answer everyone.” NIV

As I dive into this I see a few things we can take from this to apply to our lives. First, we all are called to share the mystery of Christ. This term “mystery” that Paul uses here was a pagan term that referred to secret information for only certain groups or select people. Paul takes this and redefines as information about Jesus was once hidden but now is open for all. God’s grace and love maybe a mystery to some but God is revealing Himself through each of us, if we are willing and ready.

As we continue in this scripture, we also need to prepare ourselves for what God has in store for us. Paul is sharing with us his personal training program of prayer here. How are we going to make the biggest difference? Prayer. Consistent life changing prayer for thankfulness, watchfulness, a clear message, encouragement and preparation for conversations.

Have you been living a life God wants you to? Are you afraid to share what God has done for you with the people around you? Are you ready to have more meaningful conversations? Who in your life do you need to reveal Jesus too?

Pray. Go. Reveal. See what God does through you.

Ryan Charest is a pastor with Real Life Church and a member of Pastors United in Christ.