UW Extension to host native plant workshop

SHERIDAN — The University of Wyoming Extension office in Sheridan will host a one-day interactive program about native plants and their ecology.

The event will take place July 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area.

Attendees will discuss the importance of native and introduced species, take an outdoor plant walk and spend time learning to identify species relevant for both public and private land management.

The cost to participate is $21.74 per person. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com. 

July 13th, 2018

