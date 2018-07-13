Big Horn Mountain Festival kicks off July 20

BUFFALO — John McEuen will bring his musical wizardry and 50 years of worldwide performing experience to the 14th Big Horn Mountain Festival July 20-22 in Buffalo.

McEuen was a founding member of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and will perform at the festival with his new band, the String Wizards. He will perform at night July 20 and 21 and present a workshop during the day July 21 featuring stories and songs from his 1972 album “Will the Circle Be Unbroken.”

Tickets for the festival are on sale at CB Music, the Buffalo Chamber of Commerce, The Sports Lure in Buffalo, Music Service Center in Gillette or online at www.bighornmountainfestival.com.

“This is our 14th festival and we are proud of our ability to continue to present great performers,” said Paul Jarvis, one of the organizers of the event.

In addition to John McEuen and the String Wizards, the 2018 Big Horn Mountain Festival will feature Frank Solivan and Dirty Kitchen, autoharp virtuoso Bryon Bowers, the Two Tracks from Sheridan, Jalan Crossland, High Country Cowboys, Jeff Troxel and Bryan Wicklund and Prairie Wildfire. The festival also features workshops, demonstrations, instrument raffles, camping, food, refreshment and arts and crafts vendors.

The Big Horn Mountain Festival will take place at the Johnson County Fairground in Buffalo.

The festival also offers the Bighorn Bluegrass Camp, July 16-20, a day camp for kids ages 8-18. The camp features music instruction from the camp bands, Horseshoes and Hand Grenades and Prairie Wildfire. Sign up online at www.bighornmountainfestival.com.

More information about the festival can be found at www.bighornmountainfestival.com or by calling the Buffalo Chamber of Commerce at (307) 684-5544.