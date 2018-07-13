FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Scott receives Diamond Ritual for 60-year membership

SHERIDAN — Ruth Scott recently received the Diamond Ritual for 60 years of dedicated membership in Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. 

The event was hosted by her sisters in Wyoming Nu Master, a Story chapter. 

Sorority sisters from GIllette and Sheridan were also present to participate in the ceremony and enjoy the fellowship and refreshments. 

At age 18, Scott was a young mother who felt the need to be with other women so she joined a sorority in Gillette. Sixty years of service followed, with Scott holding many offices including co-chairing a state convention and actively assisting in forming four Beta chapters.

