Scott receives Diamond Ritual for 60-year membership

SHERIDAN — Ruth Scott recently received the Diamond Ritual for 60 years of dedicated membership in Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.

The event was hosted by her sisters in Wyoming Nu Master, a Story chapter.

Sorority sisters from GIllette and Sheridan were also present to participate in the ceremony and enjoy the fellowship and refreshments.

At age 18, Scott was a young mother who felt the need to be with other women so she joined a sorority in Gillette. Sixty years of service followed, with Scott holding many offices including co-chairing a state convention and actively assisting in forming four Beta chapters.