Pilots donate time for Bowman jumps

SHERIDAN — Dana Bowman, a skydiver, retired member of the U.S. Army Special Forces and double amputee, begins each night of the Sheridan WYO Rodeo with a parachuted jump from thousands of feet above the fairgrounds.

Attached to his back is the American flag, blowing in the wind as crews await his landing in the arena. While spectators gaze from below, the pilots flying the plane from which Bowman jumps view the show from above.

Three pilots, Mike Helvey, David Perfetti and Fred Barton, from Sheridan, volunteer their time and aircraft each year for a chance to give back and be a part of Bowman’s show. The three men each fly Bowman in Cessna propeller planes free of charge. Each jump takes around 30 minutes to an hour and costs around $160 for the pilots.

But the cost is the least of the pilots’ worries. Flying is their passion and allows them to give back to a cause in which they believe.

“I believe in his foundation and what he’s trying to do for disabled and wounded warriors,” Helvey said. “I’ve always been a big believer in that and that’s my part.”

Bowman founded the Halo for Freedom Warrior Foundation, which aims to provide support for wounded warriors as they face the many challenges encountered during their rehabilitation, reintegration and healing process.

The flight and jump come with some technical mastery for both the pilot and the jumper. Neither Helvey nor Barton completed test runs with Bowman outside of a pre-fly to gauge the wind.

Helvey said Bowman throws streamers 2,000-3,000 feet above ground just before he jumps to measure the wind. Bowman then plans his jump as the pilot ascends around 8,500 feet into the air. Then it is time to jump.

“The worst time is when they’re about to jump out because you go into slow flight and it’s unstable,” Barton said. “But it’s pretty cool.”

In Barton’s Cessna 180, he takes out all but his seat to be able to fit all of Bowman’s equipment. Helvey removes the front passenger seat and Bowman sits himself and his equipment on the back seat. In addition to his parachute, Bowman brings along a massive American flag and smoke canisters.

Flying without a door proves a bit more difficult than a normal trip among the clouds.

“The airplane flies different with the door off,” Helvey said. “It doesn’t perform quite as well as it normally would… and of course you’ve got a 100-mile-per-hour wind blowing through it, so you have to take everything that might blow out out of the airplane.”

When the pilot reaches altitude, Bowman whips his feet around and hangs them outside of the plane. Quickly after, Bowman disappears into the sky.

“The airplane jumps a little bit and that’s it,” Helvey said. “I try and circle above him and try to watch, make sure he lands OK.”

Even without any trial jumps, the pilots are confident in Bowman’s jumping and their piece in helping out with his mission.

“I enjoy it,” Helvey said. “It’s a thrill. It’s very interesting being up there at 8,500 feet and seeing the arena filled with people. It’s a whole new perspective and I really enjoy it and Dana’s a true professional all the way.”

Bowman appreciates the work of his volunteer pilots just as much as they enjoy donating their time for his cause.

“They’re like family now,” Bowman said of the Sheridan pilots.

Bowman completed his first of four jumps Wednesday night in his fourth year jumping for the Sheridan WYO Rodeo. As the crowd gazed upward, a passionate volunteer pilot looked from above as Bowman glided into the arena to kick off an exciting night of rodeo.