SCSD1 rec and school boards discuss mission, future plans

RANCHESTER — The Sheridan County School District 1 recreation district and school board of trustees held a special joint meeting Wednesday to discuss future plans and how to work more closely together going forward.

“We’re doing good things, we just want to do better,” rec board secretary Carol Garber said of the general purpose for the meeting.

The rec board updated the school board on some of its recent funding and activities. The rec board members expressed concern that nearly all of the funds they have approved so far this year have been for activities in Tongue River and only one has been in Big Horn. They also said they have had a difficult time determining what kinds of activities fall under the umbrella of recreation.

“How do you know what you’re doing is correct?” rec board Chairman Mike Daley said. “I feel like our only guideline right now is, ‘Are we balanced (between Big Horn and Tongue River)?’ I’m not sure that’s the way we should be operating.”

Rec board member Larry Crouse mentioned other questions the rec board has pondered.

“How far do we get involved in school aspects?” he said. “What is the school’s responsibility and what is ours?”

“We need to sit down and rethink, ‘What is it we’re about?’” rec board vice chairman Zach Cummins added. “‘What does recreation mean to us? What should our funding guidelines be?’ … I don’t think we have as much direction as we used to.”

Rec board member Greg Benzel suggested the school board should clarify the broad direction the rec board should take. The rec board is currently doling out funds on a case-by-case basis.

“We’re speculating right now,” Benzel said. “We’re guessing.”

SCSD1 school board Chair Gary Reynolds said the two boards should meet as equal groups in the near future and figure out the rec board plans.

“I don’t want to dictate to you how this thing’s going to work,” Reynolds said. “I would rather that we all get together and work this thing out.”

Members of the rec board agreed. The two boards will work separately on priorities and ideas over the next two months, then figure out collectively what to do. The rec board set a date for that meeting: Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. at Big Horn High School.

On the topic of more funding applicants for the rec board, SCSD1 superintendent Pete Kilbride suggested the rec board have more targeted advertising toward groups like the Antelope Butte Foundation that are more likely to apply for funding.

“Maybe if we change how we get it out there to groups, we could get more participation,” Kilbride said.

Cummins agreed and suggested having an advertising budget for flyers and marketing to spread the word about the rec district.

School board approves salary increases

In a special meeting Monday, the SCSD1 school board discussed an interest-based negotiation proposal in executive session for about one hour and 15 minutes, ultimately deciding to increase employee wages for the upcoming school year. Certified employees will receive a base salary increase of $900, while classified employees will get an increase of 25 cents per hour plus 1 percent, based on their current step and lane.

The school district will also increase its health insurance contribution $25 dollars per month per employee. Employees will pick up a 1 percent portion of their retirement contribution to the state. The board will also look at increasing bus driver compensation.

Both the recreation district and school board are scheduled for regular board meetings July 18.