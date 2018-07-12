Series of meetings scheduled to discuss proposed fee increases

SHERIDAN — A series of public meetings is scheduled at various locations in Wyoming to take public comment on a proposed Wyoming Division of State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails fee increase.

A meeting will take place in Sheridan July 18 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library at 335 W. Alger St.

Additional meetings will take place in Gillette, Cody, Wheatland and Casper. Other meetings are currently in the planning stages and will be announced later.

New legislation in 2017 required Wyo Parks to set its fees in rules and allowed for fee increases within maximum amounts set by law. In 2017, Wyo Parks established rules to set fees but did not raise entrance and camping fees.

Last year, Wyo Parks conducted a series of visitor surveys to gather opinions regarding existing fees, the possibility of an increase and how much of an increase was supported.

More than 1,800 responses were tabulated. Of those, 80 percent of respondents were in support of a system-wide increase of daily use fees, 77 percent supported a system-wide increase of daily camping fees, 73 percent were in support of system-wide increase of annual daily use permit fees and 70 percent supported a system-wide increase of annual camping permit fees.

Wyo Parks also looked at similar state park systems in the region and found that Wyoming’s fees are among the lowest in the region.

Some of the proposed fee changes include:

• The fees for “off season” (Oct. 1 through April 30) will not change from existing fee amounts, however, fees during “peak season” (May 1 through Sept. 30) will increase as follows:

• Residents will see a $2 a day use fee increase and a $3 camping fee increase. They will also see a $7 increase for the purchase of an annual day use permit and a $10 increase for an annual camping permit. Additional annual day use and camping permits will increase by $5 and $8 respectively.

• Non-residents will see a $3 day use fee increase and a $5 camping fee increase. They will also see a $17 increase for the purchase of an annual day use permit. Non-residents will continue to be ineligible for annual camping permits. Additional annual day use permits will increase by $14.

• The daily fee for use of a site with electricity will increase by $5.

• Historic site fees will increase by $1 per adult and the amount charged for tour buses will increase by $2 per adult. Children will continue to enjoy free entrance.

People wishing to obtain a copy of the proposed rules can do so by contacting State Parks Headquarters at 2301 Central Avenue, Barrett Building, 4th Floor, Cheyenne, WY 82002, attn.: Christie Christensen; by calling (307) 777-7496; via email at state.parks.parks@wyo.gov or by finding it via the Secretary of State’s website.