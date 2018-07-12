SHERIDAN

FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• SPD assist, 1700 block South Sheridan Avenue, 5:23 p.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1700 block Victoria Street, 11:12 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• Activated fire alarm, Lane Lane, 11 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Trauma, 1400 block North Main Street, 1:16 a.m.

• Medical, Highway 338, mile marker 10, 6:05 a.m.

• Medical, 900 block Beckton Avenue, 8:03 a.m.

• Rodeo standby, 1700 block Victoria Street, 8:48 a.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 10:14 a.m.

• Rodeo standby, 1700 block Victoria Street, 6:30 p.m.

• Medical, 700 block North Main Street, 2:52 p.m.

• Medical, 1700 North Sheridan Avenue, 4:12 p.m.

• Medical, 1700 block Victoria Street, 6:40 p.m.

• Trauma, 1700 block Victoria Street, 11:12 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Animal incident, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:43 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Broadway Street, 1:01 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 2:01 a.m.

• Assist SO, Victoria Street, 3:22 a.m.

• Accident, Loucks Street, 8:01 a.m.

• Dog at large, Bellevue Avenue, 8:25 a.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 8:30 a.m.

• Welfare check, Saberton Avenue, 9:09 a.m.

• Breach of peace, Edwards Drive, 11:15 a.m.

• 911 hang up, Grinnell Plaza, 11:36 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Dow Street, 11:39 a.m.

• Domestic, Gladstone Street, 11:51 a.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 1:05 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Yonkee Avenue, 1:55 p.m.

• Animal incident, Spaulding Street, 2:07 p.m.

• Welfare check, Sumner Street, 2:33 p.m.

• Welfare check, Pinyon Place, 2:36 p.m.

• Damaged property, West 11th Street, 2:51 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Long Drive, 3:16 p.m.

• Barking dog, Edwards Drive, 3:17 p.m.

• DUS, Coffeen Avenue, 3:24 p.m.

• Parking complaint, South Thurmond Street, 3:35 p.m.

• Drug; other, North Main Street, 3:59 p.m.

• Tree/shrub violation, Hillcrest Drive, 4:06 p.m.

• Accident, South Main Street, 4:27 p.m.

• DUS, South Canby Street, 5:09 p.m.

• Removal of subject, East Brundage Lane, 6:50 p.m.

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 6:51 p.m.

• Careless driver, Burkitt Street, 7:11 p.m.

• Assist agency, North Main Street, 7:38 p.m.

• K-9 search, Gladstone Street, 7:46 p.m.

• Fight, North Main Street, 7:48 p.m.

• Fireworks, North Heights Way, 8:15 p.m.

• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 8:49 p.m.

• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 8:49 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 9 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Fifth Street, 9:14 p.m.

• DUI, Ponderosa Drive, 9:34 p.m.

• Animal incident, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:02 p.m.

• Theft cold, East Seventh Street, 11:22 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:47 p.m.

• Court violation, North Main Street, 11:54 p.m.

Wednesday

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 12:17 a.m.

• Fight, North Main Street, 1:11 a.m.

• Hazardous condition, North Main Street, 2:11 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Fifth Street, 7:39 a.m.

• Animal found, Sheridan area, 7:52 a.m.

• Dog at large, Pioneer Road, 8:17 a.m.

• Weed violation, West Sixth Street, 8:18 a.m.

• Zone violation, South Thurmond Avenue, 8:27 a.m.

• Various use permit, Broadway Street, 8:45 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, South Brooks Street, 8:47 a.m.

• Various use permit, West Fifth Street, 8:59 a.m.

• Fraud, South Main Street, 9:27 a.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 9:38 a.m.

• Animal welfare, West Timberline Drive, 10:43 a.m.

• Fraud, North Heights Drive, 10:43 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Kentucky Avenue, 10:57 a.m.

• Cat trap, Fourth Avenue East, 11:08 a.m.

• Vandalism cold, North Main Street, 11:16 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, West Colorado Street, 11:59 a.m.

• Removal of subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:01 p.m.

• Fraud, Sheridan area, 12:32 p.m.

• Hazardous condition, Kentucky Avenue, 1:14 p.m.

• Welfare check, West Fifth Street, 2:20 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Broadway Street, 3 p.m.

• Traffic complain, Highland Avenue, 3:12 p.m.

• Hit and run, East Brundage Lane, 3:44 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:49 p.m.

• Death investigation (remains under investigation), West 12th Street, 3:55 p.m.

• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 4:31 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Custer Street, 4:39 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 5:43 p.m.

• Found property, South Jefferson Street, 5:46 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 6:15 p.m.

• Accident, Griffith Avenue, 6:39 p.m.

• Harassment, Ponderosa Drive, 6:52 p.m.

• Careless driver, Lewis Street, 8:09 p.m.

• Bar check, Crook Street, 8:15 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West Fifth Street, 8:26 p.m.

• Welfare check, Victoria Street, 8:37 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Sheridan Avenue, 9:18 p.m.

• Warrant service, Wyoming Avenue, 10:35 p.m.

• Lost child, Victoria Street, 10:47 p.m.

• Battery, Victoria Street, 10:58 p.m.

• Harassment, South Carlin Street, 11:05 p.m.

• Medical, Victoria Street, 11:12 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 11:29 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Sheridan area, 11:29 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Damaged property, U.S. Highway 14, milepost 45, Dayton, 8:26 a.m.

• Threat, Apache Road, Clearmont, 9:44 a.m.

• Welfare check, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 10:34 a.m.

• Suspicious act, Washington Street, 11:08 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 1:16 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Kristi Lane and Dry Ranch Road, 1:49 p.m.

• DUI, Fort Road, 4:48 p.m.

• Accident, Upper Road and Box Cross Road, 4:58 p.m.

• Animal incident, Story, 6:15 p.m.

• Fireworks, Railway Street and Weare Street, Ranchester, 6:41 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Tongue Canyon Road, Dayton, 11:01 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, River Road, mile marker 1, Dayton, 11:45 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Jeffrey Wayne Wagner, 43, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Jon Emmanuel Schoenfelder Jr., 45, Sheridan, stalking, property destruction and deface, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Robert Michael Rodriguez, 51, Sheridan, DUI, open container by vehicle operator, display cancel/revoke driver’s license, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Scott Franklin Merkey, 29, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Derrick Wayne Cage, 21, Sheridan, DUS, circuit court; sex offender registration act, out of county court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 72

Female inmate count: 15

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 8

Number of releases for the previous day: 5