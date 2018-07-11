Boot Kickoff commences 88th annual Sheridan WYO Rodeo week

SHERIDAN —The 88th annual Sheridan WYO Rodeo week officially got underway with the Boot Kickoff at Whitney Commons Tuesday.

Sheridan Chamber of Commerce director of program development Teresa Detimore said this is the fourth year the event has been organized and hosted by the Chamber Ambassadors.

“With the rodeo board having so much to organize, they asked ambassadors to help coordinate it,” Detimore said. “The Boot Kickoff has always been a family event. And it’s just fun; it’s a good, fun community event.”

Jason Wille, the chair of the Chamber Ambassadors, emceed the event and said volunteering for the kickoff is a rewarding experience every year.

“The ambassadors love to help out with this event, we take great pride in it; and we love partnering with the community on it and supporting the WYO Rodeo board,” Wille said.

Detimore said the ambassadors have made very few changes to the event since taking over, noting the only significant addition has been a yearly challenge between the Chamber Ambassadors and the Sheridan Jaycees.

The Jaycees won the challenge for the second year in a row by winning a relay race that required competitors to carry items to their teammates with boots on their hands and goggles that obstructed their vision.

The Jaycees took a commanding early lead and though the Ambassadors rallied late, they ultimately came up short. Registration for the two featured events, the stick horse barrel races and the boot kickoff, filled up in each age group.

Stick horse barrel races

Grant Achord won the 4-and-younger division, and Atticus Bublic finished second while Kennedy Miller took third.

In the 5- and 6-year-olds division, Kaycee Burkhart took first, Kolten Karla finished second and Kaiden Soper came in third. In the 7- and 8-year-olds races, Aubrey Ward took first place, Cooper Berry came in second and Maclane Moore finished third.

Boot kickoff

Aiden Froner won the 9-12 division with a kick of 68.3 feet; Austin Farr took second in that division with a kick of 65.1 feet, and Landon Selcner finished third with a 64.5-foot kick.

In the 13-17 division, Hailey, who did not register with her last name, came in first with a 70.2-foot kick; Angie, who also did not register with her last name, came in second with a kick of 68.9 feet; and Kaylee Chase edged out Isabelle Strong in a tiebreaker for third with a 63.4-foot kick.

Megan Myers convincingly won the 18-and-up women’s division with a kick of 79 feet. Brittany Gorzalka came in second with a 69-foot kick, and Sarah Rawlings finished third with a 68-foot kick.

Black Tooth Brewing Company manager Jesse Woods won a close contest in the 18-and-up men’s division with a kick of 115.6 feet; Zach Heid took second with a 114.8-foot kick, and Joseph Forman finished third with a kick of 113.6 feet.