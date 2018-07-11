Six pass fire civil service process

SHERIDAN — Six people passed through the entirety of the fire civil service process and will move forward in the hiring process for one open firefighter position.

Zachariah McLean, Colby Bettles, Travis Paulson, David Clark, Marc Veillet and Gabriel Legler all passed through the process with a 75 percent minimum cumulative score. The physical portion of the process was clarified in Tuesday’s fire civil service commission meeting to be a pass/fail instead of scoring with a minimum 75 percent benchmark.

Sheridan Fire-Rescue Department received 17 applications for testing, with 16 present for the written portion of the test. Fourteen candidates continued into the Candidate Physical Ability Test and 10 moved forward from that test. Of the 10 remaining, six passed the oral testing conducted by SFRD firefighters Chad Brutlag and Andrew Fried and human resources generalist Nicole Hamilton.

Background checks will be conducted by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The six remaining candidates will receive letters detailing their scoring and an invitation to set up interviews with SFRD to fill the vacancy left by Chief Terry Lenhart’s retirement. Lenhart’s position was filled on an interim basis by Gary Harnish.