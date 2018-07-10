Rodeo royalty competition shares tradition

SHERIDAN — Tradition keeps patrons coming back to the Sheridan WYO Rodeo each year.

The same holds true for the Sheridan WYO Rodeo Royalty pageant.

Even with a rocky history, the competition stands strong as an annual meeting to start off the events of Sheridan WYO Rodeo week.

Inconsistent numbers have not stopped young women from competing to kick off rodeo week. Encompassed in the Sheridan County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall Monday were aspiring Rodeo queens as young as 17 months to queens who served in past years.

The competition started in 1936, crowning Gladys Accola as the first Sheridan WYO Rodeo queen. Accola’s court consisted of lady in waiting Virginia Kerr, flag bearer Joan Churchill, Crow Indian Princess Myrtle Big Man and Cheyenne Indian Princess Josephine Stands-in-the-Timber.

Throughout the next 44 years, the program ran, but inconsistently. One year royalty was chosen by a secret committee and political considerations were more important than horsemanship. This caused a woman with no horsemanship experience to be elected, and she needed riding lessons to complete rodeo week.

“Not anymore,” Rodeo Royalty board member Kerri Parr said.

The current pageant places heavy emphasis on horsemanship, making it 50 percent of the overall score for each contestant.

The pageant became too much for the rodeo board, and it was dropped as an official competition by the board in 1979.

“We affiliated with the WYO Rodeo board back in 2007,” Parr said. “Since then, (we’ve) grown our organization with more sponsors, board members, girls with titles and opportunity for our WYO Rodeo royalty.”

The competition was officially picked up again in 2008 and has remained consistent since. The new queen program formed its own Sheridan County Rodeo Queen Board to help keep the program consistent and running smoothly.

The pageant includes a non-competitive Lil’ Miss Rodeo activity that takes place while the contestants prepare for the casual modeling. The activity gives young girls the opportunity to walk across the stage and be introduced by Parr, and it helps promote the program to young children and their parents.

Royalty contestants must complete two modelings, an impromptu question, impromptu speeches, media interviews and individual interviews with the judges. Judges elect candidates if they have received 70 percent or higher in each category, including horsemanship. Before the set rules of the current competition, though, contestants simply earned the crown by winning over the audience in attendance.

Emma Jean Veach Hando earned the crown in 1965 by receiving the most applause, mostly because of her expert riding abilities.

“She came into the arena and her horse was bucking all the way around the arena,” Parr said. “So therefore she got the loudest applause because she was staying on.”

Hando said the crown holds more responsibility now but requires less actual skills on a horse.

“It’s totally a whole new world and a more expensive world for the parents,” Hando said. “Fifty years ago it was just plain.”

Hando recalled a dance in Story after the crowning, a homemade dress by a woman out of Buffalo that she wore for the competition and one trip to Cheyenne to serve as queen in some capacity, but it was nothing like what the girls experience today.

Now, crowned contestants must attend several rodeos and other functions around the state.

They volunteer time at events like the community dinner in Sheridan, Toys for Tots, Rocky Mountain Elks Foundation, Friends of the Library and Pheasants Forever.

Hando remains active in helping current royalty and, although it was much less intensive, appreciates her time serving as the Sheridan WYO Rodeo queen in 1965.

The 2019 Sheridan WYO Rodeo royalty will be crowned at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, just before the final night of rodeo begins.