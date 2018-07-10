Troopers fall twice to Laurel

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Troopers dropped both games of a doubleheader for the second time in as many days Monday at Laurel. The Troopers came up on the short end of a 5-3 decision in the opener and fell 14-7 in the nightcap.

Race Johnston got the start in game one and pitched all six innings, allowing five runs (one earned) on six hits. Johnston also logged a two-hit game while Ayden Roush had an RBI to go alongside two hits.

Caleb Keller took the mound in game two and struggled, throwing five innings and giving up 13 earned runs on 16 hits.

All but two of Sheridan’s starting nine recorded a hit. Roush had another two hits, Austin Borzenski logged two hits and an RBI and Dalton Nelson boasted two hits with three RBIs.

Sheridan, which claims an 18-34 record, hosts the Billings Scarlets Friday in a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m.