Library to host Harry Potter programs

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library will host a series of crafts focused on the world of Harry Potter. All ages are welcome, but any children younger than 10 are asked to bring an adult helper along for the fun.

The following is the schedule for crafts:

July 12 — Make your own Pygmy Puff.

July 19 — Every wizard needs a wand. In this program, you can create your own.

July 26 — Are you a potion master? See if you can brew up some of Snape’s slime.

The Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library is located at 335 W. Alger St.