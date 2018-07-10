FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Two local groups offer VBS

SHERIDAN — Two local groups will offer a vacation Bible school around the theme of “Game On” next week, helping children gear up for life’s big game.

The Bighorn Rock Church will offer a VBS July 16-20 from 9-11:45 a.m. each day at the Bighorn Rock Church, located at 1100 Big Horn Ave.

For more information, see bighornrock.com.

In addition, Story Community Church will offer a VBS July 16-19 from 9 a.m. until noon each day. The program will also include a family night July 19 at 6 p.m.

For more information, contact the church at (307) 683-3018.

