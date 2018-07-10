Sheridan KidsLife offering screening of ‘Miracle Matt’

SHERIDAN — Sheridan KidsLife will present a screening of “Miracle Matt” Sunday at 5 p.m. at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.

The movie follows the story of Matt Manzari, who survived two near-death experiences — one as a wakeskater and one trimming trees at his church.

In addition to the film, attendees will have the chance to hear from Emily Durham, a 2018 American Ninja Warrior finalist.

The event is free and open to the public. Door prizes will also be part of the fun.

For more information, contact Ryan Koltiska at ryan@sheridankidslife.com.

The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center is located at 42 N. Main St.