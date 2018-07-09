WYO Rodeo parade sees growth from political candidates

SHERIDAN — Each year, the Sheridan WYO Rodeo parade highlights dozens of community members and community groups. This year, however, several of the parade entrants will be candidates for local and state office looking to take advantage of the wide visibility the parade offers.

Linda St. Clair, who organizes the annual WYO Rodeo parade, said election-year parades always have more entries than non-election years, but this year’s parade will be large even by election-year standards.

“For political candidates it seems like a very active year,” St. Clair said. “I think one of the reasons is the gubernatorial race, which seems to be drawing a lot of parade entries, and also there is such a big field for the county commissioner race, there has been a lot of those candidates.”

In total, 115 groups have registered to participate in this year’s parade and 15 of those are political entries; eight candidates entered the parade in 2016.

St. Clair added that the number of non-political entrants is similar to past years, but several of those entries will contain many individuals. For instance, the Grand Marshal this year is a combination of first responder groups and dozens of people will participate as part of the powwow entry.

“The Indian powwow entry is an entire parade inside the parade; [it’s] a collection of many of the powwow participants and Indian royalty,” St. Clair said.

St. Clair said she is always concerned that political ads moving through the parade will alter the character of the event, so she has strict guidelines for entrants to ensure they conform with the parade’s style and tone. Candidates are required to either be on horseback or in a horse-drawn vehicle, or in a car from the early 1930s, which is when the WYO Rodeo began.

“I think it’s important to have political candidates in the parade,” St. Clair said. “It’s a good way for them to get exposure to a lot of people, but it’s also not very interesting if you just have a bunch of political candidates in convertibles or late-model cars.”

Election years also tend to increase revenue from the parade, St. Clair said. Political candidates pay a slightly higher entry fee than commercial entrants — the entry fee for a political candidate is $150 while non-political entrants pay $100.

St. Clair said the income from the parade will be used to improve future rodeos and to pay rodeo participants.

County Commissioner Bob Rolston, who plans to retire from the commission at the end of his current term, said he participated in the parade during the first year he ran for the commission in 2006 and each year he ran for re-election.

“I really thought at the time it was good visability,” Rolston said. “And I’m not sure how many people remembered [my entry] but I know they will remember if you weren’t there.”

He added that, relative to other campaign expenses, the parade’s entry fee is minimal and it guarantees wide visibility for the candidate. When Rolston first ran for the county commission, he said he was facing criticism that he had been away from the community for several years and the parade offered him a chance to participate in a central community event.

“It’s a great opportunity to see people and to be seen, and I think that’s the most important part,” Rolston said.

Friday’s parade, which will be a little bit bigger than years past, is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.