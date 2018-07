SHERIDAN — The First People’s Powwow will take place Friday at noon at the Historic Sheridan Inn.

The event will begin after the Sheridan WYO Rodeo parade and will include Native American dancers and drum teams in full regalia. They will perform traditional ceremonial dances.

A free trolley will run between Grinnell Plaza and the inn. For more information, call (307) 672-8881.

This Sheridan Inn is located at 856 Broadway St.