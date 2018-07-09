SAGE Community Arts to host kids camps

SHERIDAN — SAGE Community Arts will host a series of children’s summer art camps this month.

To sign up for a class, see artinsheridan.com. Scholarships are available.

For more information call, (307) 674-1970.

The following list shows the classes SAGE will offer this month:

• July 16-17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Dog’s Life (paint a portrait of a dog), $35 per child

• July 18-19 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. — Picture Perfect (create a framed portrait of yourself), $35 per child

• July 16-17 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. — Scrapbooking, $35 per child

• July 18-19 from noon to 1:30 p.m. — Wild with Watercolor, $35 per child

• July 20 from 2:30-4:30 p.m. — Painting What You See, $35 per child

SAGE Community Arts is located at 21 W. Brundage St.