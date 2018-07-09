Wind causes road, trail blockage

SHERIDAN — On June 29, a high wind event moved across the Paint Rock Lakes area at the end of Forest Service Road 17 near Paintrock Guard Station. The wind knocked over hundreds of trees, blocking Road 344 between Paint Rock Lakes and Cold Springs, Trail 059 and Trail 116, which both access the Cloud Peak Wilderness and areas adjacent to it from the Paint Rock Lakes area.

Trees were also knocked down on Trail 038 between Geneva Pass and Crystal Lake. Crews are currently working on reopening them, but it could take several weeks, particularly for the trails, which may require longer. Other areas may be affected but have not been reported.

Navigating around these areas can be very difficult. Crews will be busy working to reopen these roads and trails. Affected areas include: Forest Service Road 344, Trail 059, Trail 116 and Trail 038.

Contact the Medicine Wheel Ranger District at (307) 765-4435 for additional information.

This information will be placed on the Forest Service website and on social media sites with accompanying maps.