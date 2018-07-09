FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Trolley available for rodeo nights

SHERIDAN — A free trolley service will be available Wednesday through Saturday from 5-11 p.m.

The trolley will make a loop from Black Tooth Brewing Company, Pony Grill and Bar and the Sheridan County Fairgrounds.

A free trolley will also be available Tuesday night. 

The Sheridan Trolley will provide free transportation to Whitney Commons Park for Boot Kickoff and back to downtown Sheridan. The loop will run from Black Tooth Brewing Company at the corner of Alger and Broadway streets to the Pony Grill and Bar on the corner of Loucks and Gould streets to Whitney Commons Park from 3-8 p.m.

