Couple of complaints, something good

Like most Sheridan residents in the summer, I’ve been running from event to event over the last several weeks — softball practice, games, work obligations, community events and friends’ barbecues. Phew. The introvert in me has been a bit overwhelmed.

So, bear with me as I vent for a moment about the chaos of life.

If you remember, a garden pal of mine came to the rescue a couple weeks ago, dispatching of a pesky rodent set on destroying my vegetables. Sadly, the little stinker did eat the roots of my cucumbers, so I had to plant some more. Just as those started to grow, I noticed that the other mound home to more cucumber plants is bare. Ugh.

I haven’t seen any more tunnels, but the entire cucumber plant that once lived there has disappeared. Time for more seeds and hopes of quick growth. Either way, it looks like I’ll be visiting the local farmers market a lot this summer.

•••••

Late last year, between Christmas and New Year’s, my husband and I added a puppy to our family. The blue tick hound by the name of Dozer has had at least two ear infections since we brought him home. Those amazingly cute floppy ears, it turns out, also collect every bit of dust, dirt and germ they can.

Now, the poor little guy has to deal with me cleaning out his ears every few days. I get the junk out, clean him up and then I send him on his way. Luckily, he’s getting used to it and doesn’t mind me poking his ear with a paper towel soaked in water and rubbing alcohol. It’s only a second before he’s off running around again.

I hope that keeps those floppy ears infection free.

•••••

To deal with the chaos of life these days, I revel in the fact as an introvert it doesn’t take much to calm down. A quiet room full of books and solitude is all it takes.

Recently, I’ve found joy in my favorite book. Yes, despite having stacks of books that I’ve purchased over the last few years sitting around my house unread, I chose to pick up my favorite instead.

I thoroughly enjoy the work of Philip Caputo. His memoir, “Means of Escape,” speaks to me. He is relatable and I can easily identify with the sentiments he expresses, if not the experiences themselves.

“All that is never Here; it’s always There, over the hill and around the bend.”

That quote from the book speaks to the wanderlust in us. It’s what pushes us to explore, to look beyond our neighborhoods and seek new frontiers.

In other parts of the book, Caputo also references Blaise Pascal, who once said, “All of humanity’s problems stem from man’s inability to sit quietly in a room alone.”

Ahhh… the refuge of a book.