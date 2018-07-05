Retired surgeon leads local diabetes study

SHERIDAN — After working as an orthopedic surgeon for 20 years, Dr. Scott Nickerson was forced into an early retirement by diabetes.

After graduating from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Nickerson moved to Sheridan in 1977 to work as an orthopedic surgeon at Sheridan Orthopaedics, which was a small three-doctor practice at the time.

One of the many complications of diabetes is neuropathy, nerve damage that can lead to pain, weakness and loss of sensation in the extremities.

Nickerson said after living with diabetes for about 10 years, he began to notice his hands were getting clumsy.

“I would drop tools a little bit or just not have quite the sensation you would depend on to do the work,” Nickerson said. “Plus it would hurt me a lot to be on my feet.”

Nickerson decided to retire so the effects of his neuropathy would not affect his work as a surgeon.

In his retirement, however, Nickerson has continued researching the disease that cut short his career and is leading a local study that could drastically improve treatment options for diabetics suffering from neuropathy.

About five years after his retirement, Nickerson read an article about a new surgery for diabetic neuropathy in the Johns Hopkins Medical alumnus newsletter.

“At that time, and a lot of people still believe this, everybody thought that there was nothing you could do surgically for neuropathy; it’s a metabolic problem that changes the way the nerves function, end of story,” Nickerson said.

But the article pointed out that diabetics often suffer from problems with pinched nerves, like carpal tunnel syndrome, and these problems extended to the legs and feet.

The article described a procedure that essentially applies the surgery used to treat carpal tunnel syndrome to diabetic neuropathy in the legs. There are tunnels nerves pass through in the legs, like the tunnels nerves pass through in the wrist.

A healthy nerve will flex and relax as nearby joints move but conditions like carpal tunnel syndrome cause nerves to swell and restrict movement. The surgery found that opening up these tunnels through surgery could reduce compression and relieve pain in the lower extremities.

Diabetics frequently suffer from complications with foot ulcers because of the effects of neuropathy and those ulcers can be difficult to heal and often require amputations. Even if the ulcers do heal, Nickerson said, they have a 30 percent chance of recurring within a year.

The conventional treatment for these ulcers, Nickerson said, is to closely monitor them and try to manage them by trimming callouses and prescribing patients footwear that can reduce the pressure placed on the ulcers.

“It doesn’t work,” Nickerson said. “It’s managing them without a result.”

Nickerson noticed, however, that many of the patients who had the nerve surgery in their legs were far less likely to suffer foot ulcers. He wrote a paper that concluded the recurrence rate of ulcers among 75 patients who had endured foot ulcers and received the surgery dropped to about 5 percent.

“I’ve written three papers about that and there are about three or four other papers about it too, but they’re all what they call low-level science; they’re retrospective,” Nickerson said.

Because Nickerson’s research drew on retrospective analysis of other surgeons’ work, he said doctors who regularly treat diabetes have been skeptical of his conclusions.

“You need stronger science, which you get by doing prospective studies,” Nickerson said.

If Nickerson’s study confirms the findings he detailed in his papers, the implications could be dramatic.

“To prove the protective effect of this nerve surgery is worth a billion dollars a year to the health care system,” Nickerson said.

Nickerson said he has also been in touch with other medical institutions that will contribute to the study, including Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Texas. He said he hopes to have 20 to 35 participants in Sheridan. In order to develop a persuasive conclusion, he said the study will likely need to include at least 100 combined patients from all of the participating sites.

Locally, Nickerson has partnered with Sheridan Orthopaedic to perform the surgery on patients. Dr. Steve Rabon, a podiatric surgeon at Sheridan Orthopaedic, will be one of the doctors preforming the surgery.

Rabon said he traveled to Phoenix, Arizona, for a three-day surgical course on the surgery.

Rabon said, right now, everything is prepped for the study to begin working with patients.

“We’re just getting the word out now and starting to screen for patients,” Rabon said. “And we’re ready to start the hard work.”

Nickerson invites patients who have battled diabetic foot ulcers to contact him about potentially participating in the study. He can be contacted at thenix@fiberpipe.net.