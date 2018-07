SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Museum will host the next Tot Spot event next week.

From 10-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, the program will allow children up to 3 years old to explore nests and the Wyoming birds that build them. The event is free and open to children and their adult helpers.

To sign up, call the museum at (307) 675-1150 or see sheridanmuseum.org.

The Sheridan County Museum is located at 850 Sibley Circle.