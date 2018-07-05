UW announces spring President’s Honor Roll

SHERIDAN — The University of Wyoming lists the following students from Wyoming on the 2018 spring semester President’s Honor Roll.

The President’s Honor Roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 GPA for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.

The following local students earned spots on the list:

Big Horn — Lydia J. Mayer

Dayton — Libby Heimbaugh, Michael A. Johnston

Sheridan — Alexandra Carrie Bammel, Clara V. Bouley, Lachlan P. Brennan, Zachary William Campbell, Lexie Chianne Dygon, Kameron Andrew Eckard, Thomas William Fenn, Alison Jane Geary, Lydia Rose Gilbert, Kristin L. Grammens, Alix Hegy, Marissa E. Hegy, Dillon J. Jensen, Ashley Angelica King, Tyler Emery Myers, Kami Ostler, Brendan Z. Schaefer, Joseph Shassetz, Zoe Annakah Sherman, Taresha Tope, Holly Noelle Trujillo, Catherine Bea Winnop, Elizabeth Rae Winnop