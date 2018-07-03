Sheridan WYO Rodeo 2018 – Official Schedule of Events

Check out the official schedule of events for Sheridan WYO Rodeo 2018, then plan your week!

MONDAY, JULY 9

10 a.m.Rodeo Royalty Pageant dress rehearsal (Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall)

1 p.m. Rodeo Royalty Pageant (Fairgrounds)

6 p.m. Rodeo Royalty horsemanship (Fairgrounds)

TUESDAY, JULY 10

9 a.m. PRCA steer roping slack (Fairgrounds)

4 p.m. Sheridan WYO Rodeo Boot Kickoff (Whitney Commons)

7:15 p.m. Boot Kickoff After-Party (Black Tooth Brewing Company)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 11

9 a.m. Rodeo slack (Fairgrounds)

5 p.m. Carnival – Kids Night (Fairgrounds close at midnight)

6:30 p.m. Pre-Rodeo Entertainment (Fairgrounds)

7 p.m. First PRCA rodeo performance including World Championship Indian Relay Races (Fairgrounds)

*Kids Night (kids 12 and younger, tickets $7)*

THURSDAY, JULY 12

9 a.m.Rodeo slack (Fairgrounds)

5 p.m. Carnival (Fairgrounds close at midnight)

6:30 p.m. Pre-rodeo entertainment (Fairgrounds)

7 p.m. Second PRCA rodeo performance including World Championship Indian Relay Races (Fairgrounds)

*Pink Night (wear pink)*

FRIDAY, JULY 13

6 a.m. Pancake breakfast (Grinnell Plaza)

8 a.m. Sneakers & Spurs Rodeo Run (Main Street)

9 a.m. Beds Along the Big Horns (Main Street)

9 a.m. Rodeo slack (Fairgrounds)

10 a.m. Parade “Hats off to First Responders” (Main Street)

12 p.m. First People’s Powwow and Dance following parade (Historic Sheridan Inn)

1:15 p.m. Kiwanis Duck Race (Kendrick Park)

5 p.m. Carnival (Fairgrounds close at midnight)

6 p.m. Pre-rodeo entertainment (Fairgrounds)

7 p.m. Third PRCA rodeo performance including World Championship Indian Relay Races (Fairgrounds)

*Patriot Night (wear red)*

Following rodeo: Street dance (Downtown)

SATURDAY, JULY 14

9 a.m. Rodeo slack (Fairgrounds)

5 p.m. Carnival (Fairgrounds close at midnight)

6:30 p.m. Coronation of the 2018 Sheridan WYO Rodeo Royalty (Fairgrounds)

7 p.m. Fourth PRCA rodeo performance including World Championship Indian Relay Races (Fairgrounds)

*Celebrating 88 years (wear “old timey” clothing)*

Following rodeo Street dance (Downtown)

SUNDAY, JULY 15

10 a.m. Bob King Memorial Team Roping (Fairgrounds)

1 p.m. Tailgate party and polo games — Eatons’ Cup, WYO Rodeo Cup and Cowboy Polo (Big Horn Equestrian Center)

For more rodeo events and insider stories, pick up a complimentary copy of the official Sheridan WYO Rodeo magazine by The Sheridan Press, available at 144 E. Grinnell Plaza. Get tickets!