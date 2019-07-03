Independence Day Offer

FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Happy Fourth of July!

Across the United States, Americans are celebrating the date our founding fathers published the Declaration of Independence with cookouts, fireworks and beyond.

This year, we are celebrating at The Sheridan Press with a revolutionary offer: GET  THREE MONTHS UNLIMITED ONLINE FOR ONLY $17.76.* If you’re not a subscriber, this is a great time to try us out. Your online subscription comes with unlimited local news, community profiles, features, sports headlines, e-editions, photos, comics, columns, arts-and-culture stories, events calendar details — you get the picture.

How better to celebrate independence than by supporting independent community journalism?

SIGN UP TODAY!

* New subscribers only; no renewals or cancellations. Applies only to three-month digital subscriptions. Offer is valid until 11:59 p.m. Thursday, July 4, 2019. Please note that The Sheridan Press is closed today, but you can still sign up online. Happy Independence Day!

