Untapped Homebrew Fest set for Saturday

SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center and Bighorn Homebrew Club will present the first Untapped Homebrew Festival Saturday from 2-6 p.m.

The event will feature the finest homebrewed beer from Sheridan and across the state. The day will open with the Big Horn Alphorns and continue with more great music, food and, of course, beer.

Tickets are $20 per person and available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at (307) 672-9084.

The event will take place on Brundage Street between Brooks and Main streets.