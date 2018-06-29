Report warns of undercount in 2020 census

SHERIDAN — Approximately 4,000 Wyoming children under the age of 5 could be overlooked in the upcoming 2020 census according to a report released by the Annie E. Casey Foundation this week.

Samin Dadelahi, CEO of the Wyoming Community Foundation, which partnered with the Annie E. Casey Foundation on the 2018 KIDS COUNT Data Book, said the report estimates 9 percent of children under the age of 5 in Wyoming could be undercounted in the 2020 census due to insufficient preparation. Because the census is only taken once every 10 years, Dadelahi said achieving an accurate picture of the state’s population in 2020 is critically important.

“That data is used for planning purposes,” Dadelahi said. “So, when we look at estimates on new schools or we look at estimates on child care facilities and expectations over the next few years in terms of what we need to adequately prepare ourselves for children and families, those are the counts we will be using.”

Several factors could contribute to the undercounting of people in the state, but a chief concern is reaching all of the rural populations throughout the state. Dadelahi said historically those populations have been more difficult to count.

“You have to make sure you hire enough people and you’re getting out there, on foot, to make sure that you get an accurate census,” Dadelahi said.

In Wyoming, past censuses have struggled to fully account for populations in Sweetwater County, Freemont County and Sublette County.

There have also been discussions about using digitized forms to collect census data, which Dadelahi said could exclude rural populations that either do not have digital access or are not aware of the digital forms.

There are additional concerns about the 2020 census in particular because the Trump administration has previously discussed adding a question that asks whether the respondent is a U.S. citizen, which has received push-back from groups who claim the question would discourage immigrants from answering the census.

“That’s a pretty big concern because the whole purpose of the census is you count people, not to count citizens,” Dadelahi said. “People impact planning, not just citizens.”

The risk of an undercount is a nationwide concern, though the impact it could have in Wyoming is different than the impact it would have on many states with larger populations.

Federal funding allocations to states are typically based on census data. Because Wyoming has a very small population, it receives the minimum distributable amount of federal funding. It’s unlikely, then, that an undercount could affect Wyoming’s federal funding. In larger states, undercounts could significantly decrease their federal funding and hurt their ability to serve their populations.

However, Wyoming’s small population also means that even slight variations can have significant impacts.

“For [Wyoming], there are some federal programs it could impact us on, but for the most part it’s really about how we use that information internally from a planning perspective,” Dadelahi said.

There are still 18 months until the 2020 census, which Dadelahi said is plenty of time to improve preparation efforts.

Dadelahi said that more federal funding would help ensure a more accurate census, but community involvement and education would be the most important factors to collecting accurate census data.

“It’s also about marketing,” Dadelahi said. “We need to make sure communities are playing their part.”

Specifically, Dadelahi said utilizing Wyoming’s library system and making people aware that they will be able to find and fill out census forms at their local libraries could significantly increase the distribution of the 2020 census.

But there are efforts being made nationally, as well.

According to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, undercounts have worsened in each census since 1980. Kristina Barrett, a public information officer with the U.S. Census Bureau, said her office is aware of the problem and has been working to correct it ahead of the 2020 survey.

A memo released by the Census Bureau makes several recommendations on how to address the threat of an undercount and those recommendations largely correspond to Dadelahi’s solutions. The Bureau’s memo suggests forming partnerships between community stakeholders and the federal agency so populations are educated about the census and the questions are widely circulated.

Whether those partnerships can be forged, and utilized, in the coming months could affect the decisions the state makes for years to come.