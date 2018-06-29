Welcome summer with Rodeo Week fun

It seems like summer is just getting started, but June is over after today. It’s been great to see the people of Sheridan out and about, and as we roll into July, we are looking forward to the great summer events in Sheridan as well as seeing all the folks that visit our beautiful area.

Sheridan WYO Rodeo Week is coming up quickly — July 9-15. The Chamber Ambassadors will kick off Rodeo Week with the “Historic Sheridan Inn Boot Kick-Off” July 10. This year’s Boot Kick-Off will be held at Whitney Commons Park. Registration begins at 4 p.m. with the stick horse races starting at 5 p.m. Also mark your calendar for the “Fremont Toyota Suds n’ Spurs Brewfest” Aug. 25 from 2-7 p.m. at Whitney Commons Park. Tickets are available now at the Chamber, 171 N. Main St.

Here at the Chamber office, we have the privilege of meeting many of the visitors that come to Sheridan. They stop in for information and recommendations. We also get to learn more about them — where they are from and what brings them to Sheridan. We get to hear all the wonderful compliments about the beauty and cleanliness of the area, the friendly people and the wonderful amenities we enjoy.

Throughout the year, but especially in the summer, we have many large groups coming to Sheridan for conferences, meetings, training, weddings, reunions and other special events. Our business community is very welcoming to these groups, and you’ll often see signs posted by local businesses welcoming these groups to town.

As we know about these groups visiting, we inform our member businesses in our weekly newsletter so that they are ready to roll out the red carpet and give them a warm welcome. The Chamber also provides welcome bags to visiting groups that include a 2018 city, county and pathways map, a copy of the current edition of Destination Sheridan and information, coupons and other goodies from the welcome bag advertisers. These bags are provided at no charge thanks to our advertisers. Please let us know if you have a group visiting and/or would like to reserve welcome bags by calling us at (307) 672-2485 or emailing info@sheridanwyomingchamber.org. Please allow two weeks notice for bag orders.

As mentioned above, our welcome bags contain a city, county and pathways map. The maps are also available at the Chamber Office free of charge for residents, visitors and businesses thanks to the map advertisers. They feature updated city streets with an index, city walking/biking paths and county roadways, including close-ups of Clearmont, Dayton and Ranchester. In addition to the city, county and pathways maps, the Chamber offers a variety of other maps and business and visitor information at no charge at the Chamber Office at 171 N. Main St.

Stop in and see us.

Jodi Hartley is the marketing and communications director for the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce.