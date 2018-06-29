Barrasso accepting applications for fall internships

SHERIDAN — U.S. Senator John Barrasso, R-Wyoming, is currently accepting applications for internships in his Washington, D.C., and Wyoming offices for fall 2018. The program, which lasts four months, is designed to give Wyoming’s students a unique opportunity to view their government firsthand.

In both Wyoming and D.C., interns will participate in a wide array of activities ranging from constituent relations to legislative research. Applicants are generally college students, 19 years of age and older, from the state of Wyoming. Each intern is given a monthly stipend to help with living expenses.

For students who attend the University of Wyoming, 15 credit hours may be earned after successful completion of the university’s requirements. More information is available on the university’s website: http://www.uwyo.edu/pols/internships/dc.html.

Candidates should apply online. The application can be found on Barrasso’s website, http://barrasso.senate.gov, by choosing the “Students” tab in the drop-down menu and then clicking on “Intern Program.”

For more information, please contact Nikki Edson in Senator Barrasso’s office at (202) 224-6441. The cut-off date for applications is July 11.